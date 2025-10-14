SDF Raids Villages and Arrests Six People in Deir ez-Zor Countryside

Patrols belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) raided the town of al-Tayana, east of Deir ez-Zor, on Tuesday, 14 October, confiscating quantities of fuel and arresting several local workers.

According to Enab Baladi’s correspondent in Deir ez-Zor, four SDF armoured vehicles entered the town and carried out raids targeting workers operating river ferries that transport passengers and goods across the Euphrates River. The forces reportedly seized around 30 barrels of diesel and arrested four local workers.

In the nearby town of al-Sabha, the SDF carried out another raid in the al-Azeeb neighbourhood, supported by air cover from the International Coalition, which resulted in the arrest of two people, the correspondent added.

Areas under SDF control in the Deir ez-Zor countryside regularly witness security campaigns that the forces claim are aimed at dismantling Islamic State cells. However, locals accuse the SDF of carrying out arbitrary arrests and confiscating property under the pretext of combating smuggling.

Previous Campaigns

On 13 September, the SDF conducted a series of raids and arrests targeting several individuals in the towns of Jadid Akidat and al-Shuhail in eastern Deir ez-Zor.

At the time, Enab Baladi’s correspondent reported that six people were detained in Jadid Akidat and al-Shuhail. The detainees were identified as Aysar Turki al-Atish, Amjad Turki al-Atish, Sateef Jamoul al-Hanish, Hafiz al-Zaydan, and Karim Ayed al-Atish. The correspondent noted that the fate of the five detainees remains unknown.

In al-Shuhail, the SDF also raided the home of 18-year-old Hussein al-Tamizaat and arrested him with aerial support from the International Coalition. Locals told Enab Baladi that the young man was a civilian and had never been affiliated with any faction or armed group.

Ongoing Tensions

Tensions continue in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor amid ongoing arrests and accusations that the SDF is committing violations against local residents.

On 11 September, the al-Sha’itat tribe declared a general mobilisation against the SDF after accusing the forces of killing a young man and withholding his body in the town of al-Gharanij in eastern Deir ez-Zor.

At the time, Enab Baladi’s correspondent reported that the SDF had summarily executed Hakim al-Rafi al-Khalif al-Abd al-Hassan after he refused to stop at one of its checkpoints. The correspondent added that the SDF patrol withheld the body and refused to hand it over to the victim’s family.

A video circulated on social media showed calls for “jihad and general mobilisation” being broadcast from mosques in al-Gharanij.

The al-Sha’itat tribe, an Arab clan belonging to the Aqidat al-Zubaidi confederation, is spread across Deir ez-Zor province and is estimated to number between 70,000 and 90,000 members, led by Sheikh Rafi Aklah al-Rajo.

