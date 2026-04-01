Renowned Rights defender Joumana Seif Resigns from the Transitional Justice Commission

Human rights activist Joumana Seif has announced the end of her tenure at the National Transitional Justice Commission, nearly a month after submitting her resignation. Her departure comes only months after the Commission’s former official spokesperson stepped aside, at a time when debates continue over the Commission’s nature, mandate and the boundaries of its authority.

In a post on her Facebook page, Seif explained that her work with the Commission concluded at the end of March. She noted that she had formally submitted her resignation to the Commission’s leadership on February 25, and had remained until the close of the month to hand over the files under her supervision “in accordance with professional protocols.”

Seif reflected that the experience, though brief, allowed her to work closely with colleagues inside the Commission and to become familiar with their expertise. She added that her next chapter will centre on directing the Riad Seif Foundation for Human Rights, an organisation dedicated to training in international law and supported technically by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR). Alongside this role, she will continue her work as a legal consultant on justice initiatives related to Syria.

The Departure of Al-Kilani

Seif’s resignation follows the earlier withdrawal of Al-Mutassim Al-Kilani, who had been appointed as the Commission’s official spokesperson only days before announcing that he would not continue.

Last September, Al-Kilani cited “private circumstances” that prevented him from devoting himself fully to the role. He expressed confidence that the Commission’s leadership and members would continue working toward “the aspirations of Syrians for justice and equity.”

His explanation, however, did not quell the debate on social media. Many observers called for a clearer account of his reasons, particularly since he had welcomed the appointment with enthusiasm only days earlier, emphasising that he had spent fourteen years standing with victims and their families and pursuing perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Syria.

Background: Formation of the Commission and the Criticism Surrounding It

The Syrian Presidency announced the creation of the National Transitional Justice Commission in May 2025 under Decree No. 20. The body was established as an independent institution tasked with uncovering the truth about grave violations committed under the previous regime, holding perpetrators accountable, providing reparations to victims, and reinforcing the principles of non-recurrence and national reconciliation.

From the moment of its formation, however, the Commission faced criticism from Syrian human rights organisations and activists. They argued that the decree confined its mandate to violations committed by the former regime, excluding abuses carried out by other actors during the conflict. This limitation, in their view, diverges from the principles of comprehensive transitional justice, which requires addressing all violations, all victims and all perpetrators, regardless of affiliation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.