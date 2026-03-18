SCM Welcomes US Conviction of Former Syrian Official Samir Othman Al-Sheikh on Torture Charges

The Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM) has welcomed the conviction of former Syrian official Samir Othman Al-Sheikh by a federal jury in Los Angeles, describing the verdict as a landmark step toward justice and accountability for grave violations committed against Syrians.

In a statement issued on 18 March 2026, SCM said Al-Sheikh was found guilty by the Federal Court in Los Angeles, California, of torture-related crimes and serious abuses committed against detainees. Al-Sheikh served as governor of Deir ez-Zor and head of its security committee between July 2011 and July 2012. He had earlier served as director of Damascus Central Prison, commonly known as Adra Prison, from 2005 to 2008.

SCM said it had responded in June 2023 to a request from US legal authorities seeking support for their investigation into the suspect. The centre’s strategic litigation team compiled a comprehensive evidentiary file that included testimony from nine witnesses and two investigative reports. According to SCM, the material confirmed Al-Sheikh’s complicity in grave crimes committed during his tenure as head of the security committee in Deir ez-Zor.

The organisation also documented a list of 680 victims who were subjected to violations including killing and arrest during the period in which Al-Sheikh held office in the province.

According to the US Department of Justice, Al-Sheikh was convicted of conspiracy to commit torture, in addition to three separate counts linked to torture practices inside detention centres. He was also convicted of immigration fraud offences related to obtaining permanent residency in the United States and attempting to acquire US citizenship.

SCM said its investigations into violations committed by the security and military committee in Deir ez-Zor during Al-Sheikh’s tenure uncovered a pattern of serious abuses. These included, it said, his public declaration that he had received a green light from President Bashar al-Assad to crush the protest movement with an iron fist. The statement also accused him of cooperating with Brigadier General Jamea Jamea in carrying out arbitrary arrests and torture against civilians involved in the popular uprising.

The centre further said Al-Sheikh supported the security committee’s request for military intervention to suppress protests violently in August 2011. It added that he was aware of torture and interrogation practices at the Anti-Narcotics headquarters, where detainees were allegedly subjected to harsh methods of abuse.

According to SCM, Al-Sheikh also used his home as a base for transferring security forces deployed to repress demonstrators and arrest civilians. Under his direction, the statement said, security agencies attacked peaceful protesters and opened fire on them, causing casualties.

The statement also described degrading detention conditions at the security committee headquarters, including electric shocks, beatings, and other forms of mistreatment. SCM further accused Al-Sheikh of attempting to conceal the shelling of Othman Mosque and of manipulating detainees by promising their release in exchange for chanting slogans in support of the president.

SCM said the conviction marked a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice and accountability. It said the case demonstrated that perpetrators of international crimes could still be prosecuted on the basis of universal jurisdiction, international human rights law, and international humanitarian law.

The organisation described the verdict as a clear message that impunity will not endure indefinitely, and that justice, even when delayed, remains possible through the struggle of victims and survivors, the work of civil society organisations, and the independence of judicial systems.

In its statement, SCM stressed that the conviction set an important precedent in the United States for the prosecution of international crimes committed against Syrians. It also called for broader use of universal jurisdiction to hold accountable those responsible for international crimes, including crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The organisation underlined the need to protect victims, survivors, and witnesses, and to ensure their access to comprehensive justice, including reparations. It also highlighted the continuing importance of professional, independent documentation in supporting judicial accountability processes.

Al-Sheikh faces penalties of up to 20 years in prison for each torture count, in addition to up to 10 years for the immigration and nationality-related fraud charge. SCM noted, however, that the case remains at the pre-sentencing stage.

The centre concluded by reaffirming its commitment to continue working alongside victims and survivors and to strengthen pathways to justice and accountability, in a way that helps prevent the recurrence of such crimes and secures genuine, lasting redress.