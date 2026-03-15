Reading the UN Committee Report on Syria: Reform, Justice, and the Persistence of Violent Structures

The publication of the latest report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, alongside the Syrian government’s public welcome of its findings, marks a politically and legally consequential moment in the country’s post-Assad trajectory. Taken together, the report, the analytical reading of it, and the accompanying news coverage present a picture far more complex than either celebration or condemnation would suggest. They describe a country that has entered a new political phase, yet remains burdened by institutional habits, security practices, and unresolved grievances inherited from the old order.

At the heart of the report lies a central paradox. Syria has registered genuine institutional progress during the first year after the fall of the Assad government, yet that progress has unfolded alongside grave and continuing violations, some of which may amount to war crimes. This tension gives the report its weight. It acknowledges that the country has moved into a different political era, while refusing to confuse that shift with the successful construction of a rights-based order.

Real institutional gains, but an incomplete transformation

The Commission records a number of developments that can reasonably be regarded as meaningful gains. These include the establishment of national bodies on transitional justice and missing persons, arrest warrants issued against officials from the former regime, the lifting of some restrictions on fundamental freedoms, early steps towards judicial reform, and the return of more than three million refugees and internally displaced persons. In a country emerging from decades of authoritarian rule, these are far from marginal developments. Syria did not need a mere change of leadership. It needed a new basis of legitimacy grounded in law, accountability, and recognition of victims’ rights.

This helps explain why the Syrian Foreign Ministry welcomed the report. Damascus could point to an international acknowledgement that the new state had moved beyond declaratory politics and had begun to adopt institutional measures with real significance. From the government’s perspective, the report offered external recognition that the transition had produced at least some foundations for reform.

Yet the report’s analytical strength lies in its insistence that these gains remain insufficient. The existence of reform-oriented institutions has not yet produced a corresponding transformation in the actual conduct of armed and security actors. Political transition, in other words, has not fully become institutional transition.

Mass violence in 2025 and the failure of protection

The report treats the violence that swept coastal and western central areas in March 2025, and the later bloodshed in Sweida in July, as defining episodes of the first post-Assad year. In both cases, the Commission identifies patterns of targeting based on religious or ethnic identity, age, and gender. Men and boys were reportedly taken from their homes and executed in groups. Homes were looted, burned, or destroyed. The number of those killed, as reflected in the texts, exceeded 1,400 in the March attacks and more than 1,500 in the July violence.

These findings matter for more than evidentiary reasons. They suggest that the new state failed, at two decisive moments, to prevent elements within its own security environment, or forces operating alongside it, from slipping into collective punishment and retaliatory violence. The issue therefore extends beyond isolated abuses. It speaks to the state’s inability, at least so far, to impose a clear legal and ethical order over the coercive instruments that now operate in its name.

The structural flaw: integrating factions without scrutiny

Perhaps the most consequential conclusion in the report concerns the integration of former armed factions into the new Ministries of Defence and Interior without meaningful human rights vetting. According to the analytical reading, entire factions from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the National Liberation Front, and the Syrian National Army were absorbed with their commanders, reporting chains, and, in some cases, independent revenue streams still largely intact. Some commanders already subject to sanctions for human rights abuses remained in place.

This is the key to understanding the wider significance of the report. The problem is not limited to individual perpetrators. It lies in the state’s chosen method of managing disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration. The priority appears to have been rapid and formal consolidation, rather than the deeper institutional refounding required by international standards. Armed factions were incorporated into the state’s structure without being fully transformed into state institutions in the modern sense of the term.

Seen in this light, the violence in the Coastal region and Sweida appears less as a shocking anomaly than as a foreseeable consequence of a flawed transition model. The actors involved were no longer outside the state, yet they had not been fully remade by it. They carried into official structures the logic of factional command, wartime memory, local vendetta, and the permissive culture of armed dominance.

4, Detention, torture, and the shadow of continuity

The report’s treatment of detention-related abuses deepens this concern. The Commission distinguishes current patterns from the systematised torture that defined the Assad era, yet the distinction does not erase the continuity in methods and mentality. Arbitrary detention without warrants, without notification of charges, without judicial review, and without access to legal counsel reveals that serious coercive practices remain embedded in the security sphere.

The report documents torture and ill-treatment across numerous detention facilities, including methods such as suspension, beatings, electric shocks, and sexual violence. It also records enforced disappearances and deaths in custody. Particularly telling are the cases from Homs in early 2025, where detained Alawite men reportedly died during custody and were buried in mass graves without their families’ knowledge.

The larger implication is unsettling. The fall of the old regime did not automatically dismantle the operational repertoire through which the Syrian state has long exercised control. The present reality may not amount to a full reproduction of the former system, yet it remains far from a clean rupture. That gap between political change and security transformation is one of the most dangerous features of the current transition.

Housing, land, and property as engines of renewed conflict

One of the most analytically rich dimensions of the report is its treatment of housing, land, and property. These issues appear here as far more than administrative disputes. They are shown as a central mechanism through which past injustice can generate new violence.

Under Assad, property violations served to punish opponents and reward loyalists. After the regime’s collapse, those accumulated injustices did not resolve themselves. Instead, they created conditions in which dispossessed communities sought to reclaim what had been taken from them, while communities seen as beneficiaries of the former order became targets of revenge. The examples cited in the texts, including al-Sumariyah in Damascus and villages in northern Hama, illustrate how eviction, intimidation, forced sales, abduction, and killing converged around contested ownership.

The importance of this finding is considerable. Unresolved housing, land, and property grievances can become a durable infrastructure of instability. In the absence of a credible framework for adjudication and restitution, displacement reproduces itself, and justice gives way to revenge. The report suggests that Syria’s transition will remain fragile so long as these questions are left to local power balances, armed coercion, or improvised retaliation.

Abductions, sexual violence, and the social depth of the crisis

The report’s documentation of abductions targeting women and girls, most of them from the Alawite community, brings another layer of gravity to the picture. These crimes were reportedly carried out in daylight from streets and markets. In several documented cases, victims were subjected to rape, gang rape, forced marriage, and other forms of sexual violence. Some returned pregnant. In at least one instance, the perpetrators were identified as foreign fighters nominally integrated into the government command structure.

These violations show that the crisis of transition is neither purely military nor narrowly institutional. It is also social, communal, and symbolic. Violence is being enacted on bodies, dignity, and identity, especially where women become the carriers of collective shame, vengeance, or domination.

The state response, as described in the texts, appears deeply inadequate. Investigations were incomplete. Families were at times encouraged not to pursue complaints. In two cases, rescued victims themselves were reportedly detained and questioned on adultery-related grounds. Such practices do more than fail survivors. They reinforce stigma, deter reporting, and widen the circle of impunity.

International and regional dimensions of the post-Assad landscape

The report also widens the frame beyond domestic actors. It documents Israeli military actions inside Syrian territory after the fall of Assad, including extensive airstrikes, ground incursions in Quneitra, destruction of civilian property, detention and transfer of Syrians into Israel, and lethal force used against civilians and protesters. The Commission reportedly concluded that Israel had placed additional Syrian territory under its effective control, thereby expanding the geographic scope of its prior occupation.

This part of the report is important for two reasons. First, it grounds these actions in international humanitarian law and evaluates them in terms of potential war crimes. Secondly, it rejects any reading of post-Assad Syria as a purely domestic field of accountability. The transition is unfolding under conditions of limited sovereignty, contested authority, and external military pressure. That reality complicates the state-building process, though it cannot absolve the Syrian authorities of their own responsibilities.

The report’s treatment of the continued mass detention of thousands by the Syrian Democratic Forces in camps and facilities in the north-east reinforces the same point. The crisis of legality in Syria is not confined to Damascus or to the formal state apparatus. It extends across competing zones of control and multiple systems of coercion.

Damascus’s response and the politics of selective reception

The Syrian government’s official response, as reflected in the news texts, follows a clear political logic. It embraces the report as recognition of reform efforts while seeking to contain its implications through the language of accountability, dialogue, and cooperation with international mechanisms. This is understandable. The government needs to consolidate domestic and international legitimacy, and it needs to persuade both Syrians and foreign actors that it represents a genuine departure from the era of impunity.

Yet legitimacy in a transitional context cannot rest on rhetoric alone. It depends on whether the state can dismantle the structures that produced the latest violations. If factional integration remains largely intact in its present form, if judicial capacity remains weak, if detention abuses continue, and if housing and property grievances remain unresolved, then the government’s welcome of the report will become a test of credibility rather than a source of reassurance.

The official response therefore reveals both an opportunity and a risk. It gives Damascus a platform from which to deepen reform, while exposing it to a higher standard of scrutiny. Once a government publicly embraces the language of justice, accountability, and institutional dialogue, it is more directly answerable for its failure to deliver them.

A transition still contested at its core

Taken together, the three texts yield a coherent and sobering conclusion. The UN report says that a rights-respecting Syria remains possible, though the opportunity is narrowing. The analytical reading shows why that opportunity is under threat: the structural conditions that enable collective violence have not yet been adequately addressed. The government’s response, in turn, shows an effort to absorb the report into a narrative of reform and legitimacy, while leaving open the question of whether the underlying security and legal order will truly change.

Syria is therefore living through a struggle between two competing logics. One seeks to establish a new political compact grounded in law, accountability, equal dignity, and credible institutions. The other carries forward inherited techniques of violence under the pressure of insecurity, factional bargains, social revenge, and fragile state authority.

That struggle remains unresolved. Assad has fallen, yet the report serves as a reminder that the removal of a ruler does not in itself dismantle the structure that sustained his rule. Unless Syria addresses the integration of armed factions, justice for victims, accountability for perpetrators, restitution and dispute resolution in housing and property, and guarantees of non-recurrence, the country risks settling into an incomplete transition: one that alters the summit of power while leaving enough violence embedded in the foundations to deform the future.