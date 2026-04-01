EU Outlines Three Priorities to Support Syria’s Transition

The European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, Cecilia Pellosniemi, has announced that the European bloc has established three core priorities to support the transitional phase in Syria: transitional justice and accountability, gender equality and women’s rights, and civic space and media freedom. These remarks were made in an extensive statement by the foreign policy advisor, in which she clarified that her scheduled mission to Syria last week was postponed due to regional unrest. Despite the delay, she noted that intensive preparations had already taken place, involving consultations with over 100 civil society actors, human rights defenders, and gender justice advocates.

Justice and Accountability

Pellosniemi emphasized that justice and accountability are the bedrock of the transition, particularly as sporadic violence continues in various parts of Syria since the fall of the former government. She stated that documenting violations, based on reports from the International Commission of Inquiry, represents the critical first step toward achieving justice for victims and survivors. Furthermore, she noted that Syria’s fragile social fabric can only be repaired through a victim-centered framework that guarantees the non-recurrence of abuses.

Gender Equality and Women’s Rights

The EU Representative conveyed serious concerns from Syrian women advocates regarding continued kidnappings and the notably weak representation of women in the new People’s Assembly. She also warned of the dangerous impact of online hate speech and recent funding cuts on female activists. Pellosniemi asserted that the ultimate goal of equality must go beyond mere token representation to include a rigorous assessment of how policies impact women, ensuring their full integration into every aspect of the country’s future.

Civic Space and Media Freedom

Regarding the third priority, Pellosniemi highlighted urgent demands from civil society organizations for transparency in decision-making, a comprehensive reform of the media licensing system, and the immediate decriminalization of expression. She categorized these elements as the essential components for any successful democratic transition.

The Special Representative concluded by affirming that the EU’s message is one of support for both the transitional authorities and civil society. She expressed her hope to travel to Syria soon to explore the necessary avenues to achieve a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition that benefits all components of society.

This EU statement arrives at a delicate moment. While the Syrian transitional government uses paternalistic metaphors to ask for public patience, the EU is signaling that transparency, media reform, and female representation are immediate requirements rather than distant luxuries. The specific mention of weak representation in the new People’s Assembly serves as a direct and pointed critique of the current transitional political structure.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.