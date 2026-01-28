President Sharaa Holds Talks with Trump on the Latest Developments in Syria

On Tuesday, January 27, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to review developments in Syria’s transitional phase and ongoing efforts to reinforce security and stability.

According to an official statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the two leaders discussed the latest political and security dynamics in the country.

President Sharaa reaffirmed Syria’s steadfast commitment to its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, underscoring the state’s determination to safeguard its institutions and strengthen civil peace.

He highlighted the need for unified international efforts to prevent the re-emergence of terrorist organizations, foremost among them ISIS.

The President also noted that the new Syria adopts an open posture and seeks constructive cooperation with all international partners on the basis of shared interests.

Both leaders agreed on the centrality of dialogue in addressing regional conflicts, emphasizing that active diplomacy offers the most credible path toward resolving long-standing crises.

For his part, President Trump expressed the United States’ support for the aspirations of the Syrian people to build a unified and resilient state. He welcomed the ceasefire agreement, describing it as a significant step toward ending the conflict.

President Trump also commended the understandings related to integrating military forces, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), into the state’s official institutions.

He further conveyed Washington’s readiness to support Syria’s reconstruction by encouraging investment and fostering a climate conducive to economic recovery.

The U.S. President stressed that Syria’s economic stability forms an essential pillar of stability across the Middle East.

On Tuesday, January 20, President Trump had remarked that President Ahmed Al-Sharaa had done “a fantastic job in Syria,” highlighting the thwarting of an attempted escape by European detainees.

The New York Post quoted him as saying, “Working with the government and the President in Syria led to the capture of the prisoners, who are among the most dangerous terrorists, all from Europe.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.