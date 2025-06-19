Mount Qasioun Renovation Sparks Controversy; Damascus Authorities Pledge Transparency

The ongoing redevelopment of Mount Qasioun—Damascus’s iconic mountain—has stirred widespread controversy among Syrians, with critics voicing concerns over the project’s opacity. Questions have been raised about the nature of the investment, the identity of the executing entity, and the legal and technical foundations of the initiative—all centered around a site that holds deep historical and symbolic significance for Damascus residents and Syrians at large.

Although the fall of the Assad regime reopened public access to the mountain for the first time in 14 years—prompting thousands of visits in the early days of the political transition—many Syrians have since grown uneasy. Their concerns intensified in recent weeks following the circulation of videos on social media showing the construction of commercial and touristic facilities, which some critics argue undermine the mountain’s historical character and natural landscape.

Still, public skepticism has not eclipsed the symbolic weight of reclaiming Qasioun, a site once militarized and closed off under Assad. The mountain has since hosted high-profile political visits by figures including Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Syria’s transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa—visits widely seen as inaugurating a new era of regional diplomacy and reconstruction.

A Fraught Legacy and a New Vision

Once a public destination, Mount Qasioun was heavily altered during the Assad years, when chaotic and opaque investments disfigured its slopes. The regime turned the mountain into a military base used to shell Damascus and its surrounding areas—including the use of chemical weapons.

Damascus Governorate first announced plans to “restore the splendour” of Qasioun on April 9, describing it as a cherished national landmark long associated with pride and dignity. The project, they claimed, was based on a comprehensive study conducted by various departments of the governorate and initially included ten main components:

Creation of free public recreational spaces

Development of high-standard, distinctive entertainment venues

Construction of a designated parking structure

Provision of essential infrastructure and services

Rehabilitation of public amenities, including roads, sidewalks, stormwater drains, and asphalt

Renovation of sanitation, water, and power networks

Construction of structural retaining walls

Landscaping and irrigation network installation

Environmentally sensitive lighting

General site upgrades

However, the exact nature of the entertainment components remained unclear until June 16, when journalist Mousa al-Omar posted a video on Facebook revealing that the plan now includes the construction of a five-star hotel and a commercial complex. According to Omar, the project’s opening—initially scheduled for Eid al-Adha—was delayed due to its expanded scope and the vision of the “Syrian leadership.”

Technical Concerns and Public Outcry

Much of the criticism has focused on safety concerns, especially given Qasioun’s elevated position overlooking densely populated neighborhoods in Damascus. Many fear that substandard construction could lead to landslides or structural collapses.

A widely shared appeal by Syrian engineer Hazem al-Khatib called for an immediate halt to construction, citing the lack of proper geotechnical studies and warning of risks to both visitors and residents below. His key concerns included:

The site’s topography, slope gradient, and soil composition, which require specialized structural analysis

The presence of informal housing on the mountain’s slopes, home to thousands of families

The environmental hazards of unmanaged sewage discharge

The lack of transparency regarding permits, engineering supervision, and accountability in the event of a disaster

Alongside these technical criticisms, others have called for legal and public oversight, demanding that the government clarify the investment framework, disclose the implementing entity, and publish the full terms of any contracts involved.

Damascus Governorate Responds

In response to mounting pressure, Damascus Governorate issued a detailed statement Thursday morning clarifying the nature of the Qasioun redevelopment project and providing specifics about the work carried out over the past two months.

According to the statement, the project is based on assessments by qualified engineers and a technical committee appointed by the governorate. It includes:

Full rehabilitation of previously informal structures with dangerously weak foundations

Restoration of the longstanding “La Montana” building, without adding new floors or altering its function

Construction of concrete retaining walls and reinforced ceilings in line with structural safety standards

Installation of an 80-meter-long retaining wall on the western face of the mountain to prevent rockslides

Creation of open-air terraces for public and touristic use, made entirely of natural materials

Development of a multi-level parking facility to reduce traffic congestion

Installation of a modern drainage system linked to the city’s main infrastructure

Upgrades to water and electricity networks

Public service and health facilities

Implementation of a drip irrigation system to reduce soil erosion

Replacement of the old sewage system with sealed polyethylene pipes, diverting waste safely to Nadhim Basha Street

The statement emphasized that the 960-meter main road at the top of Mount Qasioun is being redeveloped in accordance with safety and tourism standards, preserving the mountain’s iconic presence in the Damascus skyline. The project, it added, prioritizes both visitor comfort and the safety of residents living on the slopes.

Damascus authorities concluded by reaffirming that official agencies are the only reliable source of information regarding the project. They stated that the renovation is designed to meet the aspirations of Damascus residents, using modern standards for safety, comfort, and environmental preservation. They also pledged to announce the investment opportunities publicly through open tenders, in order to guarantee transparency and uphold the highest quality standards.

