Ministry of Interior Launches “Your Voice is Heard” App for Travel Ban Inquiries and Complaint Follow-up

The Syrian Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of its new digital application, “Your Voice is Heard” (Sawtak Wasal), as part of its broader effort to advance digital transformation and make its services more accessible to citizens quickly and easily from any location.

According to the Ministry, the application allows users to check for travel bans and verify their legal status before traveling. It also enables them to track the status of detainees, submit complaints electronically, and follow up on their progress. The Ministry says these features aim to enhance transparency and improve the quality of services provided to the public.

The launch of the app comes within a comprehensive plan to expand digital government services and simplify administrative procedures in line with the needs of the current phase.

Latakia Opens New Complaints Office

In a related development, the Internal Security Command in Latakia announced on Sunday, October 19, the opening of a new complaints office in the city. The initiative aims to strengthen communication channels with citizens and allow them to submit observations and complaints with greater ease and transparency.

In its official statement, the Internal Security Command said the office is intended to reinforce the principle of transparency and ensure that complaints are handled effectively and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The Command emphasized its commitment to respecting citizens’ rights, upholding justice, and building a relationship of trust and mutual respect between the public and security personnel.

Earlier Steps Toward Accountability

The Ministry of Interior had previously announced the opening of the Security Complaints Department in Damascus on Sunday, June 15, in the presence of Assistant Minister of Interior for Police Affairs, Major General Ahmed Latouf. The move was presented as part of a broader effort to improve communication mechanisms with citizens.

Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba stated at the time that the Ministry had “shattered an idol long protected by the defunct regime, which placed the security branch and the security element above accountability to the law,” by opening the first branch dedicated to receiving citizen complaints in Damascus.

In a post on the “X” platform, he added that the Ministry “does not accept mistreatment of citizens, violations of their rights, or insults to their dignity. Its door is open to all, and all personnel are subject to the law and its authority.” He stressed that malicious complaints against Ministry personnel would be referred directly to the judiciary, and that the Complaints Department represents the beginning of a new, more responsive approach to dealing with citizens.

Plans for Expansion

Following the opening of the Damascus center, Major General Ahmed Latouf described the step as a shift toward more transparent and citizen-focused service. He announced plans to expand the model to the governorates of Aleppo, Homs, Latakia, and Deir ez-Zor.

Latouf noted that the primary goal of the new department is to bring the Ministry of Interior closer to the public, break the barrier of fear, and introduce a qualitative improvement in the Ministry’s services.

According to the Ministry’s statement issued on June 15, 2025, the new department is located behind the old Ministry of Interior building in the Al-Marjah neighborhood of Damascus.

The Ministry’s Media Office explained that the initiative aims to build a relationship of trust and mutual respect between citizens and security personnel, preserve citizens’ dignity, and serve the public interest.

The Ministry also announced plans to open four additional specialized departments in Aleppo, Latakia, Homs, and Deir ez-Zor, enabling citizens across the country to submit complaints easily as part of a structured ministerial plan.

Mandate and Accountability

The Ministry confirmed that these departments are dedicated to receiving and processing complaints against any security or police personnel who exceed their authority or violate the law, ensuring redress for grievances and reinforcing justice within the security institution.

Citizens were encouraged to engage with these departments and submit complaints, with assurances that all submissions will receive proper follow-up and that any personnel found negligent or abusive will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

The Ministry concluded its statement by affirming its determination to strengthen the rule of law within its new organizational structure and to reinforce mechanisms of internal discipline, oversight, and institutional regulation.

Ongoing Security Efforts

The Internal Security Forces continue their efforts to maintain security and pursue wanted individuals across all Syrian governorates. They also hold accountable any security personnel proven to have committed violations against civilians.

As part of these efforts, the Internal Security Apparatus, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, recently apprehended several individuals impersonating security and military personnel and committing violations. These individuals were referred to the competent judiciary for prosecution.