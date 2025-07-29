Mazloum Abdi Expresses Commitment to Decentralization and Concerns Over Syrian Government Integration

On July 29, 2025, Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), reiterated his commitment to a decentralized governance model for northeastern Syria while expressing concerns about the integration of SDF institutions into the Syrian state. In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Abdi emphasized the importance of constitutional guarantees to address apprehensions among SDF components, particularly following recent sectarian violence. This article outlines Abdi’s stance on the March 10, 2025, agreement with the Syrian transitional government, the challenges to its implementation, and the broader implications for Syria’s unity and Kurdish rights.

Commitment to Decentralization

Abdi underscored that decentralization is the optimal solution for building a unified Syrian state. He clarified that while sovereign institutions, such as the military, would remain centralized under Damascus, civilian and service-oriented institutions should be managed locally by governorates. “Syria will have one army, not two or three,” Abdi stated, advocating for a single national military while supporting decentralized governance for administrative and service sectors. He drew parallels with global models where provinces or cantons operate under a unified state framework, emphasizing that this approach preserves local autonomy without compromising national unity.

Concerns Over Integration

The March 10 agreement, signed between Abdi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, outlined the integration of SDF military and civilian institutions into the Syrian state, including the transfer of oil and gas fields, border crossings, and airports. However, Abdi noted a slow pace in implementing the agreement due to mutual challenges. Some SDF components remain apprehensive about integration without constitutional guarantees, particularly after sectarian violence in Syria’s coastal regions and Suwayda. “There is concern, which is natural after the events in the coast and Suwayda, about integration without constitutional guarantees,” Abdi said, though he stressed broad agreement on the general framework with Damascus.

These concerns are compounded by reports of human rights violations, including the deaths of 287 women and the unlawful imprisonment of 983 women by the SDF, as well as the detention and torture of a Syrian Kurdish opposition politician, Amin Aisa al-Ali, who died in custody. Such incidents have raised doubts about the SDF’s commitment to human rights, potentially complicating trust in negotiations with the Syrian government.

Engagement with Turkey and International Mediation

Abdi confirmed ongoing communication with Turkey, noting that discussions have been positive, particularly in maintaining a ceasefire. He expressed openness to Saudi Arabia playing a mediating role in negotiations with Damascus, citing its previous efforts in facilitating sanctions relief for Syria. “Saudi Arabia can play a positive role if it enters as a mediator,” Abdi said, highlighting the potential for Arab states to support the agreement’s implementation.

France and the United States are also facilitating talks, with a planned negotiation session in Paris to advance the March agreement. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot recently discussed the process with Abdi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack, underscoring international commitment to a unified Syria that respects Kurdish rights. However, a recent meeting in Paris was postponed, indicating ongoing challenges in aligning the parties’ priorities.

Challenges and Regional Dynamics

The integration process faces significant obstacles, including disagreements over the degree of decentralization and the structure of military integration. The Syrian government, led by al-Sharaa, has rejected federalism and calls for autonomy, labeling them as “separatist practices” that threaten national unity. Abdi’s proposal to integrate the SDF as a unified bloc into the Syrian army was rejected by Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, who insisted on individual integration by March 1, 2025, and did not rule out the use of force if negotiations failed.

Turkey’s stance adds further complexity. While Ankara has expressed cautious optimism about the agreement, it continues to demand the disarmament of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a key SDF component, due to its perceived links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Recent calls by PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan for disarmament have shifted dynamics, pressuring the SDF to align with Damascus to avoid isolation.

Broader Implications

Abdi’s commitment to a unified Syria under one flag and one army aligns with the March agreement’s goal of national reconciliation. However, the SDF’s insistence on decentralization and constitutional protections reflects a broader Kurdish aspiration for recognition and autonomy within a unified state. The agreement’s success hinges on resolving these tensions, particularly through international mediation and constitutional reforms that address minority rights.

The SDF’s control over northeastern Syria’s oil and gas resources underscores the economic stakes of integration. Abdi has expressed readiness to transfer these assets, provided revenues are equitably distributed across Syria, a demand that remains contentious. Continued clashes with Turkish-backed groups and the SDF’s role in detaining Islamic State fighters further complicate the process, highlighting the need for sustained U.S. and international support to ensure stability.

Mazloum Abdi’s advocacy for decentralization reflects a vision for a pluralistic Syria that balances national unity with local governance. However, concerns over integration without constitutional guarantees, coupled with regional tensions and past human rights controversies, pose significant challenges. The involvement of international mediators, such as the U.S., France, and potentially Saudi Arabia, will be crucial in navigating these issues to ensure the March 10 agreement fosters a stable and inclusive Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.