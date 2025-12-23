Syria Hopes for Price Relief After Caesar Sanctions Lifted

Syrians are buzzing with anticipation after the lifting of the Caesar sanctions, wondering when prices will finally ease and their purchasing power rebound.

Economic expert Asaad Al-Ashi believes the financial sector will be the first to benefit, especially now that the Central Bank of Syria is off the sanctions list. This change is expected to restore official money transfers, which had become prohibitively expensive and complicated.

The sanctions removal also covers oil imports and construction—two sectors that were hit particularly hard. In press statements, Al-Ashi predicts it will take three to six months for prices to begin dropping as traders adjust supply chains and sign new contracts. A more stable Syrian pound could follow, giving households a much-needed boost.

Still, real economic recovery depends on the government’s ability to deliver clear financial policies, transparency, and good governance.

The ball is now in Syria’s court—will they score?

