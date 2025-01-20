Kurdish Leader Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Eastern Syria; Clashes Continue in the North

The body of Ismail Fattah, a leader in the Kurdish National Council, was discovered on Monday morning in the town of Qahtaniya near Qamishli, northeastern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). Fattah was killed under mysterious circumstances, with his body showing signs of torture. The identity of those responsible for his abduction and murder remains unknown.

Fattah, a local council member in the Jal Agha and Alian districts, was killed at a critical juncture as discussions to unify Kurdish factions, supported by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and U.S. efforts, are underway. Sources close to his family revealed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that his body was found five kilometers east of Qahtaniya, bearing injuries inflicted by sharp objects.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the Kurdish National Council has not issued a statement regarding Fattah’s abduction, reportedly due to internal disputes. Family members accused the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of kidnapping him along with his vehicle. Fattah, a financially stable farmer, owned approximately 1,000 hectares of land. As of now, no further details about the circumstances of his abduction and murder have been disclosed.

Escalating Clashes in the North

In a separate development, 12 fighters from the National Army factions were killed within 24 hours near the Tishreen Dam, according to a report from the SOHR. The deaths occurred as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters targeted them using drones. An additional eight National Army fighters were documented killed, raising the death toll to 20. The area around the Tishreen Dam and Qara Kozak Bridge experienced heavy Turkish artillery shelling as part of preparatory operations for National Army advances.

The Observatory also reported that 10 SDF fighters were killed and eight others injured in retaliatory strikes by National Army forces, which destroyed three armored vehicles, two tanks, and several trucks equipped with medium and heavy weapons.

Journalist Jan Ali told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that despite the intensified mutual shelling and infiltration attempts by both sides, no significant changes in territorial control have occurred in the Tishreen Dam and Ayn al-Arab areas. Meanwhile, Turkish drones continue to target sites in areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration, including a recent strike near Qahtaniya, east of Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.

