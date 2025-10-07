International Investigation Committee Concludes First Visit to Suweida, Presents Preliminary Recommendations

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria announced that it has concluded its first visit to communities affected by violence in Suweida Governorate, noting that the mission included locations within the city, across the governorate, and in neighboring regions.

In a statement, the Commission expressed its “deep gratitude for the access granted and the facilitation of its mission,” adding that it has now left Syria following the completion of the visit and looks forward to “conducting further visits to affected communities and areas, provided that access and necessary conditions for continued work remain in place.”

Preliminary Recommendations and Response to Misinformation

The Commission expressed “profound appreciation to the many survivors, witnesses, and members of affected communities and their leaders who shared their testimonies regarding alleged violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.”

It explained that “although investigations are ongoing, preliminary recommendations addressing urgent human rights concerns were presented to the relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

The statement also noted that the Commission “observed the spread of false information about the visit, particularly on social media platforms,” emphasizing that it “does not announce any findings before the completion of its investigations, in accordance with its standard practice.”

Request Submission Mechanism

The Commission clarified that “the procedures for submitting requests are detailed on its official website, www.ohchr.org/coisyria,” stressing that it “has not issued any separate public calls for testimony or provided phone numbers for public use or publication.”

It concluded: “We will continue our investigations, including through engagement with all affected communities and relevant stakeholders.”