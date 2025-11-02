Human Rights Leader: Reforming Syria’s Institutions Must Begin by Excluding Rights Violators

In an interview with Syria TV, Fadl Abdul Ghani, Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, stated that excluding individuals implicated in human rights violations from Syria’s state institutions has sparked intense debate on social media. He pointed to growing public campaigns calling for the removal, exposure, and prosecution of figures who, while not among the most egregious offenders, are nonetheless complicit in abuses.

Abdul Ghani explained that Syria’s institutions have, over the years, become deeply entangled in various forms of misconduct. This culpability is not limited to those responsible for bombings, massacres or arbitrary detentions, but extends to judges, judicial assistants, civil registry staff, and even officials within the Ministry of Religious Endowments—illustrating a wide-reaching web of involvement beyond direct participation in war crimes.

Abdul Ghani Cites Compelling Figures

He revealed that the Network estimates around 16,200 individuals are implicated in acts that could constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, in addition to tens of thousands involved in lesser violations. He stressed that it would be impossible for courts to prosecute such vast numbers, making institutional exclusion a necessary and expedient form of accountability—so long as it is implemented within a clear legal framework, free from political interference or vengeance.

Abdul Ghani argued that these exclusionary measures must precede traditional judicial processes but remain firmly grounded in law. For victims, the continued presence of perpetrators within public institutions is intolerable. Their removal, he said, would send a clear signal that justice is being pursued.

He proposed that any such initiative would require formal legislation by parliament and the creation of an independent, specialised body to supervise the process. Each case must be examined individually, with the accused granted legal counsel and the right to appeal. Sanctions should be proportionate, with varying degrees of exclusion: some permanent, others temporary, depending on the level of involvement.

He also called for a national public awareness campaign to clarify the goals of institutional reform, portraying exclusion as a means of justice rather than revenge, and a faster alternative to lengthy trials. However, he emphasised that all actions must be legally sound to protect individuals from harm or retaliation.