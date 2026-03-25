Hassakeh Deluged: 120 Families Evacuated, Over 300 Homes and Hundreds of Agricultural Hectares Affected

The Syrian Civil Defense teams, operating under the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management, have orchestrated the evacuation of 120 families, whilst recording the partial or complete damage of over 300 residences. Concurrently, hundreds of hectares of arable land have been submerged, a direct consequence of the torrents and inundations plaguing Hassakeh Governorate for the second consecutive day.

The Ministry, in an official communique disseminated through its digital platforms, articulated that its dedicated teams have been strategically deployed across five sectors within the regions of Tal Hamis and Al-Yaarubiyah. Their operations encompassed the construction of earth embankments, the creation of drainage channels for rainwater runoff, and the clearance of water culverts.

Furthermore, the Ministry underscored its ongoing efforts to prepare additional teams and machinery, aiming to broaden the scope of its response. This proactive measure seeks to ensure swift intervention in the most severely impacted areas, undertaken in close coordination with United Nations and international organizations to provide succor to those affected and to bolster humanitarian endeavors.

For his part, Raed Al-Saleh, the Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, affirmed that immediate action is underway to expand the purview of the response within the Governorate. This comprehensive approach guarantees rapid engagement in the distressed localities, with sustained coordination alongside international partners to support the populace.

In a related development, teams from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent commenced the evacuation of several families from the Al-Meridian district to secure zones in the early hours of Tuesday. This urgent action followed a substantial rise in the water level of the Khabur River, which subsequently engulfed several residential areas within the Governorate. The Red Crescent confirmed the relocation of affected families to a temporary shelter established in Hassan Khamis School, where mattresses and blankets were provided to accommodate them.

Concurrently, the Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor in Hassakeh has galvanized the efforts of various civil associations and institutions to furnish emergency aid to those afflicted by the floods. This initiative is under the direct oversight of Hassakeh Governor Nour al-Din al-Ahmad and in concert with the Red Crescent.

Ibrahim Khalaf, the Director of Social Affairs and Labor, stated in a press declaration that food, non-food, and medical assistance have been dispensed to the displaced families housed in the Hassan Khamis School shelter. Additionally, a second accommodation center has been established and equipped with bedding and lighting in the Aradi Habu area. Furthermore, damage assessments are actively being conducted in Al-Malikiyah, Tal Hamis, Al-Arishah, and their environs, with reports being shared with pertinent authorities and international organizations.

Hassakeh Governorate has experienced prodigious rainfall in recent days, a direct consequence of a low-pressure system that commenced its trajectory on Friday. The Early Warning and Preparedness Department within the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management had, on Monday, March 23, cautioned residents of the coastal and Jazeera regions about the intensity of the precipitation during the nascent hours of dawn.

According to the daily rainfall report issued by the Ministry of Agriculture’s “Ghayath” application, Hassakeh Governorate registered approximately 23.3 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Water Resources in Hassakeh, for its part, reported that the flow of the Khabur River reached 80 cubic meters per second in the sub-district of Tal Tamer, and approximately 70 cubic meters per second within the Governorate proper. The Directorate had previously issued warnings on March 16 to residents along the river’s course, apprising them of the potential for elevated water levels and the ensuing floods resulting from the flash torrents following the heavy rainfall.

In a parallel context, Civil Defense indicated that the low-pressure system that swept across the country on March 20 occasioned both human and material losses across several governorates. The resulting floods, water accumulations, partial collapses of homes, and vehicular skidding incidents led to fatalities, injuries, and damage to both property and infrastructure. A fatality was recorded involving an adolescent male due to the floods in the Harem region of rural Idlib, alongside the partial collapse of a residence in Damascus, which tragically claimed the lives of a man and his son.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.