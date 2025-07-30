From Branch Secretary to Local Emir: The Shifting Language of Power

The first change Syrians observed following the collapse of the former regime was the transformation in the language of authority. The title “Branch Secretary,” once synonymous with the Ba’ath Party’s iron-fisted rule, disappeared, replaced by “Branch Emir” or “Community Sheikh.”

After years of a revolution in pursuit of freedom—met with brutal repression by Bashar al-Assad’s regime that plunged the nation into 14 years of conflict—the fall and flight of Assad marked a pivotal moment in Syria’s modern history. Yet what followed was not the liberation Syrians had envisioned, nor the realisation of their post-Assad aspirations. Instead, a new form of control emerged, cloaked in different titles and appearances.

A Personal Return to Tartus

On my first visit to my hometown, Tartus, after 27 years of forced absence, I chose to begin at the “Political Security Branch”—the very place where Hafez al-Assad’s intelligence services had once imprisoned me. As I neared the gate—now painted green rather than red—a guard appeared and warned, “No approaching.” When I explained my purpose, he asked me to wait while he summoned “the Emir.”

The term startled me: “The Emir?” “The Branch Emir?” It appeared that the man now overseeing the branch bore a title more akin to a tribal or religious figure than a state official. When he arrived, he dismissed me with words that were both polite and threatening.

As I walked away with the friend who had accompanied me, I remarked, “Branch Emir?”—as if they had simply swapped the letter ‘n’ for ‘r’. We laughed, yet the fear lingered: what if he followed through on his threat and returned me to my old cell? It would be a cruel irony—both absurd and tragic.

A New Incident, the Same Mindset

On the evening of 22 June, following the bombing of Saint Elias Church in Damascus’s Dweila neighbourhood, an armed individual approached a journalist filming at the scene and ordered him to stop. When the journalist protested, the man replied, “Go inside the church and get permission from the Sheikh.” The journalist complied—perhaps fearing a stray bullet from someone ostensibly there to protect.

Same Authoritarianism, New Titles

The shift from “Branch Secretary” to “Branch Emir” or “Community Sheikh” was no mere rebranding. These new designations, grounded in religious discourse, were intended to replace the Ba’athist order—but they retained its authoritarian substance and methods. Authority, once centralised under slogans of “Unity, Freedom, and Socialism,” was now localised, steered by religious allegiances and ideological rigidity. Yet, who are these emirs, and what qualifications do they possess? To date, Syrians know little about these figures of power.

From Revolutionary Dreams to the Nightmare of Control

The dream of dignity and freedom that sparked the revolution has been buried beneath the weight of “rule by banners.” New authorities emerged, employing repression and violence under religious pretexts, rather than in the name of “national security.” Even the accusations levelled at journalists and activists have evolved: instead of “undermining national sentiment” or “tarnishing the state’s prestige,” they now face charges of “spreading discord.” Nonetheless, the old Ba’athist rhetoric endures—as in the case of a Damascus lawyer recently prosecuted for criticising the new regime and its adherents.

From Totalitarianism to Fragmented Rule

In the wake of Assad’s downfall, no unified authority has arisen. Instead, power is fragmented: an emir here, a sheikh there, a faction in one city, and a rival group with different loyalties in the next. This disintegration has eroded the very idea of the state and exacerbated social divisions. In some areas, laws divorced from Syria’s constitutional framework are enforced by arms and dictated by foreign ideologies.

Seeds of Hope Amid the Gloom

Despite this grim reality, seeds of authentic change endure. Civil society organisations continue to foster values of citizenship. Having suffered under both regime repression and militia rule, Syrians are increasingly aware that genuine freedom lies not in changing names, but in building a state grounded in the rule of law and institutions that uphold human dignity—not blind loyalty to an emir or a sheikh.

From Shock to Forced Adaptation

Initially, the new language seemed foreign. The transition from “Branch Secretary” to “Emir,” and from “Official” to “Sheikh,” felt as though Syria had discarded its Ba’athist uniform only to don a different ideological garb, this time in religious dress. Navigating public institutions now required engagement with “the Emir,” who held absolute sway over departments, checkpoints, and administrative centres. Thus, the sheikh became a de facto ruler, and obedience a survival strategy.

A Transformation of Identity

Over time, this adaptation permeated daily life. War, poverty, and fear drained people’s resistance, leading them to gradually accept these terms—not just as words but as concepts shaping their mindset and behaviour. With national institutions weakened and educational structures eroded, the language of “obedience,” “allegiance,” and “divine law” replaced the once-familiar lexicon of “state,” “law,” and “citizenship.”

This linguistic shift was not arbitrary—it reshaped the cultural identity of entire regions. Concepts such as justice, freedom, and dignity were redefined, no longer through legal or civic lenses but according to narrow religious interpretations promoted by self-styled emirs and sheikhs. Religion, meant to be a personal, pluralistic matter, became an authoritarian instrument used to justify punishment, suppress dissent, and dictate every detail of daily life.

From Language to Cultural Overhaul

What began as a peculiar change in terminology has evolved into a systemic reprogramming of the collective psyche. Syrian culture has drifted from aspiring to statehood and institutional development to accepting “rule by banners,” “allegiance,” and “spoils” as the norm.

From Darkness to Light: Is There a Way Forward?

The aftermath of Assad’s fall did not bring a revolution fulfilled, but one betrayed. The people moved from the tyranny of the security state to that of ideological fiefdoms. From “Branch Secretary” to “Community Emir,” the chains remained—only their form and language changed.

Yet hope persists. Civil society movements, though operating in the shadows, continue to resist. Brave voices still challenge the legitimacy of these new titles, just as they once rejected their predecessors. The path forward begins with reclaiming language—restoring the true meaning of freedom, dignity, and justice, and rejecting the conflation of faith with control, or religion with repression.

True change will not come from “emirs” or “sheikhs of power.” Syria must be rebuilt by free citizens under just and inclusive laws, with no sword over their heads and no banner above their dignity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.