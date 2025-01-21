For the First Time: Syria Participates in the Davos Forum

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani announced that he will represent Syria for the first time in the nation’s history at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

“It is an honor to represent Syria at the World Economic Forum, marking a historic moment for our country,” al-Shibani stated. He further emphasized his intention to present the developmental vision of Syria’s new administration, outlining its plans for the country’s future and conveying the aspirations of the Syrian people.

The conference will take place from January 20 to 24, featuring a virtual appearance by U.S. President Donald Trump. Leaders from 60 countries, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—who will deliver a speech and take questions from journalists—are also participating.

The forum’s agenda includes discussions on Middle Eastern tensions, the global climate crisis, rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties, trade disputes, and the role of artificial intelligence in improving lives.

High-profile attendees include Qatar’s Prime Minister, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria, the Israeli Prime Minister, and the Palestinian Prime Minister.

This year, approximately 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries are expected to attend, alongside 350 government representatives, including 60 heads of state and government.

Prominent international organizations will be represented by key figures such as the United Nations Secretary-General, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, the Secretary-General of NATO, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, and the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.

Additionally, over 1,600 business leaders, including more than 900 CEOs and board members of the world’s top companies, will join the forum. Over 120 global innovators, technology pioneers, and industry-transforming startups will also participate, alongside 170 leaders from civil society, global unions, NGOs, and indigenous communities, as well as renowned academics, researchers, and experts from leading think tanks and universities.

The World Economic Forum, commonly referred to as Davos, is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization headquartered in Switzerland. Established in 1971 as the European Management Forum, it was renamed the World Economic Forum in 1987.

Held annually in the Swiss Alps resort town of Davos, the forum gathers leaders from diverse fields to tackle global challenges and explore future opportunities, with a particular focus on climate change, the global economy, technological innovation, and social justice.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.