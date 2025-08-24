Syrian Foreign Ministry Denies Security Agreement with Israel

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied reports that a security agreement with Israel is set to be signed on 25 September, describing the claims as baseless.

Responding to an inquiry from Syria TV, the Ministry’s Coordination and Communication Office within the Media Directorate firmly rejected the claims, stating that “any security agreement between the two parties is denied.”

This follows a report by The Independent Arabia, which cited “high-level Syrian sources” alleging that Syria and Israel would finalized a US-brokered security deal next month. According to the report, the agreement would be preceded by a speech by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in New York on 24 September.

No Meeting Between Sharaa and Netanyahu

Qutayba Idilbi, Director of the American Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also denied speculation regarding a potential meeting between President Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Idilbi confirmed that President Sharaa will attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and deliver a speech during the high-level general debate, scheduled to take place from 23 to 27 September. The session is due to conclude on 29 September, as reported by Enab Baladi.

Recent Syrian–Israeli Contact in Paris

In recent days, the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Assaad al-Shibani, held discussions with an Israeli delegation in Paris. The meeting focused on promoting regional stability and de-escalation in southern Syria.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the two sides addressed a range of topics, including the monitoring of the ceasefire in Sweida Province, non-interference in Syrian internal affairs, and the possible reactivation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. The talks are being facilitated by the United States as part of broader diplomatic efforts to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and support long-term stability.

