Fidan Calls on International Community to Remove Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham from Terrorist List

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged the international community to reassess the designation of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a terrorist organization. Although Turkey currently lists HTS as a terrorist group, Fidan hinted that Ankara might reconsider this classification. In an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera, he pointed out that officials from the United Nations, the European Union, and other countries have been engaging with the new Syrian administration. Fidan stated, “It’s time for the international community, starting with the United Nations, to remove their name from the terrorist list.”

Fidan also confirmed Turkey’s recognition of the new Syrian administration as a “legitimate” partner, which has resulted in the reopening of the Turkish embassy in Damascus. The Turkish ambassador has been instructed to establish communication with both local and central Syrian government officials.

Addressing comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who described the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime as “an unfriendly takeover by Ankara,” Fidan rejected this characterization, saying, “We cannot describe it as a takeover. It would be a grave mistake to label what is happening in Syria as such.” He emphasized that “the will of the Syrian people is prevailing” and highlighted Turkey’s decade-long support for revolutionary and opposition forces, which has made Ankara a pivotal player in Syria’s transitional phase.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler further affirmed Ankara’s readiness for military cooperation with Syria’s new leadership, contingent on receiving a formal request. Guler noted Turkey’s existing military agreements with other nations and reiterated the country’s willingness to assist Syria’s administration.

In contrast, Trump praised Turkey’s actions, stating, “Turkey is very smart… They made an unfriendly takeover without significant loss of life. Assad was a butcher, and what he did to children was brutal. I think Turkey will have control.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.