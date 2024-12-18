European Union Resumes Work of its Mission in Syria

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, announced that the headquarters of the European Union Delegation to Syria is fully resuming operations.

Kallas stated on Tuesday, December 17, during her speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament, that while the European Union mission was never officially closed, no ambassador had been accredited in Damascus throughout the war, according to Reuters.

She added that the mission has now returned to full capacity, noting that the head of the European Union delegation was asked to travel to Damascus on Monday to establish contact with Syria’s new leadership and other groups.

In a tweet on her X account, Kallas emphasized the importance of avoiding a “vacuum” in Syria. She highlighted that the EU has begun a process of “cautious engagement” with the new leadership and civil society in Syria, focusing on reopening the EU mission to facilitate “constructive engagement.”

Evidence

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, stated that the current situation in Syria offers the possibility for refugees and displaced persons to return to their homes. In a tweet via X, Grandi noted that recent developments would enable humanitarian agencies to expand their reach to those in need.

The head of the U.N. Commission of Inquiry, Paulo Pinheiro, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the new Syrian authorities and secure evidence incriminating former senior officials. Additionally, the head of the International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism, Robert Pottet, said during a news conference in Geneva that it is now possible to access evidence at the highest levels of the system.

On Tuesday, a French delegation arrived in Damascus to raise the French flag at their embassy for the first time since its closure in 2012. According to the German newspaper Bild, preparations are also underway to reopen the German embassy in Syria. Germany, the United States, and Britain had previously established contacts with Syria’s new authorities following Assad’s fall. The German Foreign Ministry announced the initiation of talks with representatives of Syria’s caretaker government.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced that the first batch of European aid is expected to arrive in Syria this week via an airlift launched by the Commission a few days ago. Her comments followed a meeting in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also held on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen underscored that the return of refugees would remain voluntary due to ongoing instability during this transitional phase. She affirmed that the European Commission is monitoring the deployment of ISIS members in eastern Syria and will not allow terrorism to resurface. Additionally, she noted that dialogue would begin to discuss lifting sanctions on Syria following a peaceful transition on the ground.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.