Department of Military Operations: Tyrant Bashar al-Assad Fled

The Department of Military Operations announced that the tyrant Bashar al-Assad has fled, declaring that “the city of Damascus is now free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad.”

“This is the long-awaited moment for the displaced and the imprisoned—the moment of returning home, and the moment of freedom after decades of oppression and suffering,” the administration said in a statement.

It continued: “After 50 years of oppression under Baathist rule, and 13 years of criminality, tyranny, and displacement, we stand today, on December 8, 2024, to declare the end of this dark era and the beginning of a new chapter for Syria.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.