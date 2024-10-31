Democratic Track Conference: A Contribution for a Political Solution in Syria?

The General Secretariat of the Syrian Democratic Track announced last Saturday the conclusion of its founding conference in Brussels, which lasted for two days. The final statement emphasized the need for a political solution grounded in a comprehensive national dialogue and Security Council Resolution No. 2254. It highlighted the importance of Syrian national identity and the unity of the country, raising questions about the potential impact of this initiative on the political process and any new contributions it might offer.

This conference precedes an upcoming round of the Astana track on Syria, scheduled to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, before the end of this year, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The backdrop includes ongoing developments in Syria, particularly Turkish military actions in the northeast and Russian maneuvers in the northwest, along with continued regional interventions in the crisis.

The Syrian political process has faced significant stagnation for years, with little progress apart from the Astana meetings and the Syrian Constitutional Committee. Both have struggled recently due to disagreements between the Syrian government and Russia on one side and the United Nations and Western nations on the other.

The General Secretariat stated that the conference brought together 128 delegates, representing democratic forces and figures from both inside and outside Syria, to address the country’s situation on the democratic front.

The conference called for the establishment of a decentralized system, the specifics of which would be determined through a comprehensive national dialogue involving all parties. This aims to ensure the rights of all Syrian communities, prevent the resurgence of tyranny, and separate religion from state affairs. The final statement underscored that building a robust Syrian Republic requires constitutional principles founded on laws, charters, and the International Bill of Human Rights. It asserted that international law and conventions should take precedence over constitutional principles, particularly international humanitarian law, such as the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

Moving the political process

Syrian writer and political opponent Muwaffaq Nairbieh stated that the Syrian democratic path, during its founding conference, sought to identify the reasons behind the failure and intractability of the political process to resolve the Syrian crisis. He attributed this failure primarily to the regime’s refusal to engage in a settlement, while the official opposition, represented by the coalition and the negotiating committee, appeared reluctant to compromise for fear of losing the chance for “complete victory.” Nairbieh explained that the conference aims to advance the political process by uniting the most peaceful forces that believe in change and a modern state.

In remarks to the site +963 Media, he added, “We now need something akin to a miracle to move the political process, as Syria has become increasingly fragmented, and the divisions between its regions are deepening. We need interaction among the Syrian regions to break the stalemate on international, Arab, and internal fronts.”

The conference featured representatives from the popular movement in Suweida, in southern Syria. Activists from the city noted that their participation was based on a consensus around the principles upheld by the movement, aiming to create an opportunity for Syrian-Syrian dialogue.

However, opposition parties and activists criticized the conference, labelling it as “an attempt to legitimize certain parties and forces.” They expressed skepticism about its potential contributions to a political solution in Syria.

The Formation of a “Political Umbrella”

Syrian writer Shoresh Darwish observes that the papers presented by the conference’s preparatory committee indicate a desire to seek consensus among various opposition parties. He noted in statements to +963 Media that regional developments may motivate some Syrian factions to pursue political agreement. However, he added, “Any discussion of resolving the Syrian crisis seems almost impossible at this moment, but this does not preclude the formation of a new political umbrella, especially as Syrians have lost hope for meaningful political action.”

According to Muwaffaq Nairbieh, “The democratic path aims to develop a plan that strengthens the opposition front and its role, while convincing stakeholders in Syria of the necessity to prevent the country from becoming a failed state, where terrorism, misery, and ignorance prevail, posing dangers to both the region and the world.” He emphasized that “the military solution must be rejected, and confidence-building measures should be initiated across various issues.”

Nairbieh also pointed out that “the most significant weakness of the opposition lies in its exclusion of democratic parties, which is partly due to the lack of effective interaction among these groups and their internal disputes. The conference addressed the reasons behind the disorganization and fragmentation of the opposition, as well as points of contention that arise during discussions on specific issues such as identity, decentralization, secularism, and the Kurdish question. It also examined the mechanisms for deciding on solutions, whether through prior consensus or voting, and how to navigate these complex challenges.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.