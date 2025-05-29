Turkish Vice President: Sharaa’s Visit Marks Turning Point in Ankara–Damascus Relations

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has described the recent visit of Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa to Turkey as a “significant turning point” in the bilateral relationship, highlighting a new phase in Syria’s political trajectory after decades of authoritarian rule.

In an interview with Turkish journalist Kemal Öztürk, published on Al Jazeera Net, Yılmaz underscored Syria’s strategic importance to Turkey, stating that “any development there—positive or negative—directly affects us due to our 900-kilometre shared border.”

Yılmaz noted that Syria is not only physically devastated but also institutionally hollowed out, and emphasized the need for a comprehensive reconstruction process. “This includes rebuilding state institutions, legal frameworks, and the economic environment,” he said, adding that Turkey is ready to provide full support to aid Syria’s reconstruction and political stabilization.

Inclusive Governance and a New Social Contract

According to Yılmaz, Ankara envisions Syria’s reconstruction as a chance to establish a representative and inclusive government structure—one that reflects the country’s rich social fabric, including Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, Alawites, Sunnis, Christians, and Druze.

“What Syria needs today is a new constitution, a pluralistic parliament, and a strong institutional framework that can lead the country toward a better future,” he stated.

On the SDF and National Sovereignty

Yılmaz also commented on the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), describing it as a “clear roadmap” that must be honoured. He stressed that the return of central authority across all Syrian territories, including those currently under SDF control, is vital for safeguarding the country’s unity.

Responding to Israeli Activity

Asked about alleged Turkish-Israeli rivalry in Syria, Yılmaz reiterated Turkey’s support for a unified Syria and criticized Israel for “destabilizing efforts” through border violations and actions that undermine reconstruction. He said Ankara is actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to counter these violations and support Syria’s central government.

He also linked Turkey’s “Terror-Free Turkey” initiative to efforts to eliminate the presence of the YPG (People’s Protection Units), urging all Syrian parties to engage in an inclusive, national political process.

A Vision for Syria’s Future

Yılmaz concluded the interview with a call to move beyond the mindset of the past, asserting that the new Syria must be founded on political pluralism, equal citizenship, and openness to the country’s deep historical and cultural heritage.

“The Syrian people possess a strong cultural foundation for coexistence,” he said. “What remains is to translate that heritage into a constitutional and institutional reality—one that secures the country’s future and shuts the door to separatism or internal conflict.”