Damascus Denies Attacker Held Leadership Role in Palmyra, Reveals ‘High-Level’ Security Coordination with International Coalition

In its first official response to the attack targeting Syrian security personnel and U.S. forces near Palmyra, the Syrian Ministry of Interior has confirmed that the assailant “held no leadership position within the Internal Security apparatus.” The statement seeks to dispel speculation regarding possible involvement of security officials in the incident.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Noureddine al-Baba, stated that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the attacker was affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) or influenced by extremist ideologies. He noted that the inquiry includes an examination of the perpetrator’s digital footprint and social connections.

Advance Warnings and Heightened Security Coordination

Al-Baba added that the Internal Security Command had issued “prior warnings” to partner forces within the International Coalition, alerting them to the potential threat of attacks by ISIS. He explained that the assault occurred at the entrance of a fortified headquarters, following a joint field patrol.

The incident underscores the precarious security situation across the Syrian desert and has triggered the rollout of “new security protocols” jointly coordinated between the International Coalition and Internal Security forces in the area. According to al-Baba, Syrian security units successfully neutralised the attacker.

These comments highlight the continuing security cooperation between Syrian forces and the International Coalition in tackling ISIS remnants, despite the considerable logistical and operational challenges that persist in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.