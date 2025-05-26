Damascus and Kurdish Administration Reach Agreement on Al-Hol Camp

In a significant step toward cooperation, the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria announced it has reached an agreement with the Syrian transitional government to establish a mechanism for the repatriation of Syrian families from the infamous al-Hol camp, which houses relatives of former Islamic State (ISIS) fighters in eastern al-Hasakah province.

The announcement came through official social media channels of the Autonomous Administration on Monday, May 26, citing remarks from Sheikhmous Ahmad, head of the Office for Displaced Persons and Refugee Affairs. According to Ahmad, both parties agreed to set up a joint framework to facilitate the safe return of Syrian families to their original areas of residence.

The development follows a tripartite meeting held at al-Hol on Sunday, bringing together representatives from the Syrian transitional government, the U.S.-led international coalition, and the Autonomous Administration. Ahmad stated that the meeting concluded with consensus on a joint mechanism to end the suffering of the families currently detained in the camp.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel, citing unnamed sources, reported on the same day that a Syrian government delegation, accompanied by coalition forces, visited al-Hol as part of the broader agreement between President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi.

According to the report, a joint committee will soon be formed between the Syrian government and the SDF to review the cases of detainees held in prisons across northeastern Syria, as well as those confined in al-Hol camp.

In a related press conference, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba stated that the new administration of al-Hol will be markedly different from previous arrangements. He emphasized a shift in approach—from what he described as an “inhumane hotspot” to a framework focused on “comprehensive societal rehabilitation.”

For nearly eight years, the Syrian government had been calling for the transfer of control over camps and detention facilities run by the SDF. The SDF had consistently refused—until recently, when Washington reportedly made improved management of these facilities a precondition for closer ties with Damascus.

This shift in posture coincides with a broader thaw in U.S.-Syrian relations. Following President Donald Trump’s meeting with Syrian transitional leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Riyadh earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt revealed that President Trump encouraged Sharaa to act on five key issues:

Join the Abraham Accords with Israel. Expel all foreign “terrorists” from Syria. Deport Palestinian militants. Assist in preventing the resurgence of ISIS. Take responsibility for detention centres holding ISIS members in northeastern Syria.

The al-Hol agreement appears to be the first tangible outcome of these evolving dynamics, signalling a new phase of coordination between the Autonomous Administration, the Syrian state, and international stakeholders.