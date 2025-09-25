Comprehensive Report on President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s Participation in the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly

President Ahmad al-Sharaa participated in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday and Thursday, 24–25 September 2025. His presence, which included a historic address and a series of high-level diplomatic meetings, marked a significant return for Syria to the international stage—being the first time a Syrian head of state had addressed the General Assembly since 1967.

In a landmark speech delivered on Wednesday evening, President Sharaa declared that Syria’s story was entering a new chapter defined by peace, stability and prosperity, following what he described as a “victory in the battle against oppression.”

Framing the recent conflict as a struggle between good and evil, Shara delivered a scathing denunciation of the former “oppressive and tyrannical regime” that held power for six decades. He presented a series of grim statistics, stating that the previous administration was responsible for the deaths of approximately one million people, the torture of hundreds of thousands, the displacement of around 14 million citizens, the destruction of nearly two million homes, and the confirmed use of chemical weapons in over 200 separate attacks. He described the campaign that brought down the former regime as a victory for the oppressed, achieved without causing displacement or civilian casualties.

Looking ahead, Sharaa highlighted that the post-conflict phase had opened the door for the return of refugees and the dismantling of the Captagon drug trade—a legacy of the previous regime. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to holding accountable “all those whose hands are tainted with the blood of the innocent”, while warning against attempts to sow sectarian division.

The President outlined a new policy based on balanced diplomacy, security stability and economic development. Domestically, the government has launched a comprehensive national dialogue, established a competent administration, and created two national bodies: one for Transitional Justice and another for the Missing. Additionally, preparations are under way for legislative council elections, and efforts have begun to restructure Syria’s civil and military institutions, with a clear policy of ensuring all arms remain under state control.

Concluding his address, Sharaa detailed Syria’s diplomatic efforts to restore international ties and attract major regional and global investment. He expressed appreciation to countries that supported the Syrian people—specifically mentioning Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, other Arab and Islamic nations, the United States of America and the European Union. He ended by reaffirming Syria’s support for the people of Gaza.

Intensive Diplomatic and Bilateral Engagements

Alongside the General Assembly proceedings, President Sharaa held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders, reflecting Syria’s renewed diplomatic push.

On Wednesday, 24 September, Sharaamet with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. These meetings were attended by Syria’s Foreign Minister, Assad al-Shibani.

The diplomatic momentum continued on Thursday, 25 September, when Sharaa was received at UN headquarters by Secretary-General António Guterres. He also held talks with the Dutch Prime Minister, Dick Schoof, and King Felipe VI of Spain. The most high-profile encounter came later that day, during a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, where the two heads of state met face to face.

These meetings with key American, European and international leaders underscore a renewed international outreach by Syria’s new leadership, as the country seeks to reintegrate into the global diplomatic fold.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.