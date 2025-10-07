Ceasefire & March 10 Agreement on the Table: Sharaa Meets U.S. Delegation and Mazloum Abdi in Damascus

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met on Tuesday in Damascus with a U.S. delegation that included envoy Tom Barrack and the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper.

According to the Syrian Presidency, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and General Intelligence Director Hussein al-Salameh.

The statement said that the discussions focused on the latest developments in Syria, ways to support the political process and strengthen security and stability, as well as mechanisms for implementing the March 10 Agreement “in a way that preserves Syria’s unity and sovereignty.”

Sharaa Meets Mazloum Abdi

In a related development, Al-Araby TV reported, citing unnamed sources, that President Sharaa also met in Damascus with Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and that both sides agreed to hold further meetings next week.

According to the same sources, the talks between Sharaa and Abdi were “positive,” reflecting a mutual desire to advance toward a peaceful resolution between the two sides.

The French news agency AFP had earlier reported that Sharaa and Abdi were scheduled to meet in Damascus on Tuesday amid heightened military tensions in Aleppo province. A government source told AFP that the meeting was attended by U.S. envoys and held at the Presidential Palace in Damascus, with the participation of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

Earlier on Tuesday, Syrian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Murhaf Abu Qasra also met Mazloum Abdi in Damascus, where the two agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts.

Ceasefire Agreement

“The meeting with Mazloum Abdi in Damascus resulted in an agreement on a comprehensive ceasefire across all military lines in northern and northeastern Syria, to be implemented immediately,” the defence minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The talks followed Monday night’s heavy clashes between the Syrian army and the SDF on the outskirts of Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods — the fiercest since the signing of the March Agreement earlier this year.

