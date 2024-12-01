Assad: Syria Continues to Defend its Territorial Integrity, Can Defeat Terrorists With the Help of Allies & Friends

President Bashar al-Assad emphasized that Syria remains committed to defending its stability and territorial integrity against all terrorist groups and their supporters. He affirmed that, with the support of its allies and friends, Syria is capable of defeating and eradicating these groups, regardless of the intensity of their attacks.

President Assad’s remarks came during a phone conversation on Sunday with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. They discussed the latest developments in Syria as well as various regional issues. According to a presidential statement, President bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Syria in its fight against terrorism, and for the preservation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability.

President Assad also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Sunday, and on Friday, he held crucial talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Additionally, in a phone call on Saturday evening with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, they discussed recent developments in Syria and bilateral cooperation on counterterrorism efforts, as well as other regional and international matters.

During the call, Prime Minister Sudani reiterated that the security of Syria and Iraq is interconnected, emphasizing Iraq’s readiness to support Syria in confronting terrorism. He also affirmed Iraq’s commitment to Syria’s stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office, the two leaders also discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqaei confirmed that Foreign Minister Araqchi would visit Damascus for talks with senior Syrian officials. Araqchi was also expected to travel to Ankara for consultations with Turkish authorities before continuing to another destination.

In related developments, Russian sources revealed that President Assad held important, unannounced talks with President Putin at the Kremlin on Friday. The discussions reportedly focused on political and military issues, including the recent attacks on Aleppo. President Putin reaffirmed Russia’s unwavering support for Syria in its ongoing battle against terrorist organizations, pledging continued assistance until these groups are fully defeated.

