Anti-SDF Kurdish Bloc Calls for Unity as Clashes Escalate in Hassakeh and Raqqa

Amid rapidly escalating clashes between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) across Hassakeh, Raqqa, and the outskirts of Ain al-Arab (Kobani), Kurdish political actors issued urgent appeals on Monday for unified action and immediate de-escalation, warning of grave consequences for civilians and the region’s fragile stability.

Sieda Urges Emergency Kurdish Meeting and Negotiation Committee

Abdulbaset Sieda, former President of the Syrian National Council, announced that Kurdish political parties and forces are set to convene an urgent meeting in Qamishli to assess the deteriorating situation. Writing on his official “X” account, Sieda said the meeting was called at the invitation of Salah Darwish, head of the Kurdish Progressive Democratic Party, with the aim of “consulting on the current situation in Kurdish areas and shouldering the required responsibilities.”

Sieda expressed hope that the meeting would lead to the formation of a Kurdish committee tasked with traveling to Damascus “as quickly as possible” to negotiate with the government. He said any new agreement should draw inspiration from the Erbil understandings and take into account the recent accord announced in Damascus between President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi.

He warned that failure to reach a political understanding risks igniting internal Kurdish confrontations, “the consequences of which would be dire for the Syrian national social fabric with all its components.” Sieda stressed that “steps of escalation, threats, and stirring nationalist and religious sentiments will not serve anyone’s interest,” adding that Syria “needs everyone and is capable of embracing and reassuring everyone, provided we break with impulsive decisions, actions, and reactions.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.