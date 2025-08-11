Activist Dies in Suweida Amid Blockade, Denied Cancer Treatment

Prominent Syrian activist Shuhaira Fayez al-Taroudi Azzam, known as “Umm Marcel,” died Monday in her hometown of Ariqa after being denied critical cancer treatment due to a blockade imposed on Suweida province by Syria’s transitional government.

Local outlets, including Suweida 24 and Al-Rased, reported that Azzam’s health rapidly deteriorated as she struggled to access chemotherapy and essential medications. Her brother confirmed that the blockade—which authorities deny exists—prevented life-saving drugs from reaching the province.

A Voice of the Revolution

Azzam was a fixture in Syria’s 2011 uprising, participating in protests and humanitarian efforts while advocating for human rights with the Arab Organization for Human Rights. Her death has reignited anger over Suweida’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

Dr. Adnan Muqalled, head of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association in Suweida, warned last month of severe shortages in cancer drugs during a meeting with a UN delegation. Despite sporadic promises, no shipments have arrived, forcing the association to rely on local donations to treat 230 patients since July—a fraction of the need.

Collapsing Healthcare

The crisis extends beyond cancer care. Dialysis patients face dire conditions due to fuel shortages, outdated equipment, and a lack of medical supplies. Suweida 24 documented their struggles at the provincial hospital, where dwindling resources push many toward preventable deaths.

While unverified reports of drug deliveries circulated recently, Muqalled dismissed them as “completely false,” stressing that systemic neglect has left NGOs to shoulder the burden. “Our capacity is exhausted,” he said. “This requires urgent UN intervention.”

