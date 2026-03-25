A New Syria Rises in Freedom Rankings: A Boost to Its Legitimacy and Global Image

Syria has recently recorded a notable improvement in the annual Freedom House index, one of the world’s most prominent organizations monitoring political rights and civil liberties. According to the report published on the organization’s official website, Syria ranked among the countries with the largest year-on-year gains, registering a five-point increase alongside Bolivia and Sri Lanka.

This shift becomes even more significant when placed in a global context: fifty-four countries experienced declines in political and civil freedoms over the past year. Against this downward trend, the Syrian case stands out as a relative exception.

Several key indicators contributed to this improvement. The report highlights a more favorable environment for freedom of expression and the media, a decline in journalist detentions, the emergence or strengthening of independent and privately owned media institutions, and a modest expansion of certain personal freedoms.

Although Freedom House’s methodology has long been the subject of academic debate—particularly regarding its indicators, weighting, and measurement tools—the index remains a widely referenced benchmark in political science and human-rights research. It is frequently cited in university curricula and scholarly studies, and major international companies have begun factoring it into assessments of investment climate and institutional stability.

Freedom of expression and media openness are foundational pillars of political legitimacy and of building a balanced social contract, especially during periods of transition and reconstruction. In this context, the Syrian government in general—and the Ministry of Information in particular—has worked to widen the media space and improve working conditions for journalists, seeking to reconcile the demands of media openness with the imperatives of social stability and national security.

These efforts have been accompanied by professional and academic discussions on how best to regulate the media sector in a way that ensures responsible freedom—one that does not slip into chaos, incitement, or threats to civil peace.

Within this framework, the Ministry of Information issued a detailed professional and ethical code of conduct, developed through the participation of hundreds of journalists and media workers and drafted by an independent committee of experts. The code establishes a modern regulatory framework for media practice, aiming to strike a careful balance between journalists’ and media institutions’ right to access and publish information on the one hand, and the protection of professional standards, ethical norms, and society at large from hate speech and deliberate misinformation on the other. In this sense, the code represents a foundational step toward building a more institutionalized and professional media culture.

The improvement recorded in the Freedom House index can thus be read as an initial indicator of a relative enhancement in the broader environment of public freedoms—particularly freedom of expression and the press. It is a gain for a “new Syria” and for the country’s image abroad. Strengthening Syria’s standing in international reports and indices is not merely symbolic or promotional; it also influences the confidence of political, economic, and research actors in the Syrian state’s ability to build a more open and stable legal and institutional framework.

It also helps reshape external perceptions of Syria—from a country long associated with conflict and instability to one attempting to rebuild its institutions and reinforce its legitimacy through legal tools and gradual democratic practices.

Ultimately, this development offers an opportunity to consolidate a cumulative reform trajectory in the field of freedoms—one that links the expansion of expression and media rights with the completion of the legislative and regulatory structures needed to ensure their responsible use.

If the media code of conduct is effectively implemented, and if independent professional accountability mechanisms are activated, this progress can evolve from a mere number in an international index into a tangible qualitative change in public life. In doing so, it can become a genuine lever for enhancing the image of a new Syria—both regionally and internationally.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.