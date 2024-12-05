Up to Double: Commodity Prices Rise in Aleppo

The prices of basic commodities in Aleppo have surged significantly over the past two days, with some prices doubling, following the opposition’s capture of most of the city’s neighbourhoods. According to testimonies from residents shared with Enab Baladi, the price of a 50-kilogram bag of sugar has jumped from 550,000 Syrian pounds to 1,100,000 Syrian pounds. Other prices have also increased across various areas of the city. For example, the price of a litre of oil has risen from 25,000 to 40,000 Syrian pounds since military operations began. Similarly, the price of a kilogram of rice has reached 20,000 Syrian pounds, up from 13,000. The prices of certain vegetables have also doubled.

Bread prices vary widely across different areas of Aleppo, with the cost of a bundle of bread (12 loaves) ranging from 1,000 Syrian pounds to 6,000, according to local testimonies from residents of neighbourhoods such as New Aleppo in the west and Tariq al-Bab in the east. Some aid organizations are distributing bread for free in certain parts of the city.

Compared to the initial days of the opposition’s takeover, congestion at bakeries has decreased, following the announcement of the reopening of all 16 public bakeries throughout the city. On December 3, Ahmed Abdul Malik, the director of the General Organization for Grain Trade and Processing in the Syrian Salvation Government, announced that 143 private bakeries would also be supplying bread to Aleppo’s neighbourhoods.

The price hikes are largely attributed to the devaluation of the Syrian pound against the US dollar, which has worsened after the military operations that led to the opposition gaining control of most of Aleppo on November 30. As of December 4, the exchange rate has reached 25,000 Syrian pounds for sale and 23,000 pounds for purchase, according to Lebanon Today. Before the fighting began, the exchange rate had been around 15,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar.

Meanwhile, the city has seen a cautious return of residents following the opposition’s victory. Government institutions have been gradually reactivated, with calls from the Military Operations Department urging employees to return to work. The Salvation government is taking steps to ensure the security of these institutions in the city. On Wednesday, December 4, Mohammed al-Bashir, head of the Salvation government, visited Aleppo to oversee the activation of government offices. He noted a “great response” from employees eager to return to their work, reflecting their commitment to the reconstruction and development of the city. The opposition factions entered Aleppo’s neighbourhoods on November 30, three days after launching the “Operation to Deter Aggression” against regime forces in northern Syria.

