Sharaa Orders 200% Pay Rise for Public Sector Employees

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has issued Decree No. 102 of 2025 mandating a 200% increase in the base salaries and wages of all civilian and military employees in the public sector, effective at the start of July.

The sweeping pay hike, announced on Saturday, covers workers in ministries, government departments, public institutions, state-owned enterprises, and administrative units, as well as employees in joint ventures where the state holds at least a 50% stake.

According to the decree, the salary increase will not apply to those working on temporary, part-time, or performance-based contracts. However, it does include Syrian contract workers who are paid fixed monthly wages equivalent to those of their permanently employed counterparts with similar qualifications.

Article 2 of the decree stipulates that:

The increase excludes daily labourers, seasonal workers, contractors, consultants, and those hired on fixed-term or casual contracts, as well as employees on part-time or piecework arrangements.

Nonetheless, contracted Syrian employees receiving fixed monthly salaries that match the wages of permanent staff with comparable educational qualifications are entitled to the increase.

All future employment contracts across public institutions must reflect the new salary structure.

The decree also raises the national minimum wage to 750,000 Syrian pounds per month, a move that will affect both private and cooperative sector workers not covered by the Basic State Employees Law No. 50 of 2004.

Employees subject to the employment law passed by the former Syrian Salvation Government in 2021 are not included in this increase.

This decree comes amid continued economic challenges in post-war Syria, as the transitional government seeks to stabilize livelihoods and restore public trust through institutional reforms and improved living standards.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.