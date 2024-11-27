Due to Severe Shortage: Bashar al-Assad Issues Law Appointing Teachers Without Tests

President Bashar al-Assad has issued a new law aimed at addressing the severe shortage of teaching staff in schools in regime-controlled areas of Syria. The law allows for the appointment of certain new university graduates as teachers without the need for a competitive exam. This move comes in response to the ongoing crisis in Syria’s education sector, where low wages and difficult working conditions have caused a significant gap in the availability of qualified educators.

According to Al-Watan, a pro-regime newspaper, the law, which was issued on Wednesday and is numbered (35) of 2024, permits the appointment of no more than 10 percent of the top graduates in each academic department or specialization within the Ministry of Education. These appointments will be made without a competitive selection process and will apply to each academic year.

The new law specifically targets graduates in the following educational disciplines: mathematics (in its various subfields), life sciences, physics, chemistry, English, French, Russian, literature, and primary education.

Growing challenges

The law outlines several conditions for graduates wishing to apply. These include the submission of an application expressing the graduate’s desire for appointment according to the timelines and percentages determined by the Ministry of Education. The applicant must also be no older than 40 years at the time of graduation, have obtained their degree within the minimum required time, and must undergo an interview with specialized committees based on criteria established by the Ministry.

In addition, graduates will be given the option to be appointed in either the governorate where they completed their high school education or in the governorate where their university is located.

The new law is seen as a response to the growing challenges facing Syria’s education system, which is marked by widespread shortages of teachers, textbooks, and other essential educational resources. This situation has been exacerbated by the migration of teachers, low salaries, and weak incentives, leading to overcrowded classrooms, poor management of educational institutions, and a decline in the overall quality of education.

The law comes just one day after the establishment of a “Supreme Council for Education,” which has been granted broad powers and is set to replace the 80-year-old Ministry of Education. This new body raises questions about its objectives and the potential impact it will have on Syria’s struggling education sector.

As the country grapples with an economic crisis, the introduction of these laws highlights the urgent need for reform and the government’s efforts to address the growing challenges facing the education system. However, it remains to be seen whether these measures will have a lasting positive impact on the quality and stability of education in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.