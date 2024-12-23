What to Know About Asaad al-Shaibani, the Foreign Minister in the New Syrian Government?

Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani is a prominent figure in the emerging Syrian political scene. Born in Hassakeh governorate in 1987, he hails from the Bani Shayban tribe.

Shaibani moved with his family to Damascus, where he completed his undergraduate studies at Damascus University, graduating in 2009 with a degree in English Language and Literature from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011, Shaibani has been actively involved, playing a key role in organizing the political movement. He was a founding member of the Syrian Salvation Government, where he helped establish the Department of Political Affairs.

In addition to his political endeavours, Shaibani has made significant contributions to humanitarian efforts in northwest Syria. He built strong partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies, facilitating humanitarian operations in areas beyond the control of the former regime.

He continued his academic pursuits by earning a master’s degree in political science and international relations from a university in Turkey in 2022. He is currently working toward a doctoral degree in the same field. Shaibani also completed an MBA from the American University.

Appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new Syrian government, Shaibani is recognized as an influential leader striving to rebuild Syria’s regional and international relations, leveraging his extensive political, humanitarian, and academic experience.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.