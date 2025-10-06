Turkey Announces the Establishment of the “Turkish–Syrian Friendship University” in Damascus

The President of Turkey’s Higher Education Council, Erol Özvar, announced a new academic initiative in partnership with Syria: the establishment of the “Turkish–Syrian Friendship University” in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Özvar made the announcement during the opening ceremony of the 2025–2026 academic year at Karadeniz Technical University in the city of Trabzon, revealing that the founding agreement will be signed soon, and that an additional branch of the university will be established in Aleppo.He emphasized that Karadeniz Technical University will play a key role in supporting this project, which reflects a growing academic cooperation between the two countries. Özvar noted that such initiatives aim to strengthen educational and scientific ties and broaden the horizons of higher education in the region.

This announcement follows several agreements signed between Turkey and Syria across various fields and sectors. Last July, the Syrian Ministry of Education signed an educational cooperation protocol with its Turkish counterpart, aiming to enhance the partnership in the education sector, according to a statement published by the ministry on its official Telegram channel.

The ministry’s brief statement explained that the protocol includes several provisions to improve the educational situation in Syria, including:

• Rehabilitation of damaged schools,

• Facilitating the licensing of Turkish schools in Syria,

• Supporting educational equipment,

• Developing vocational education, and

• Organizing teacher training programs.

Through this protocol, both sides aim to expand educational opportunities for Syrian students and strengthen educational and cultural ties between the two countries.The signing followed a meeting between Syrian Minister of Education Mohammad Abdulrahman Turko and Turkish Deputy Minister of National Education Jale Arene Oktan.After the meeting, Turko announced a comprehensive emergency response plan for the education sector, which includes school repairs, curriculum development, and teacher training—all designed to ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.