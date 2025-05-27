Syria Seeks to Recover Funds from Bahraini Banks

Syrian Minister of Finance Mohammed Yusr Barniya met with Bahraini Ambassador to Damascus, Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, to discuss the repatriation of frozen assets held by the Commercial Bank of Syria in Bahraini banks. The meeting follows the issuance of General License No. 25 by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as announced by Syria’s Ministry of Finance via Facebook.

Berniyeh also explored avenues for benefiting from Bahraini expertise in digital transformation, finance, healthcare, and education—building on the understandings reached during the recent visit of Syrian Transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

On May 23, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued General License No. 25, easing key sanctions on Syria. According to a press release on the Treasury’s official website, the license implements the U.S. President’s decision to suspend all sanctions on Syria.

General License No. 25 authorizes transactions that had previously been prohibited under the Syrian Sanctions Regulations. The Treasury noted that this step will create new investment opportunities and facilitate private-sector engagement. It also grants an exemption under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, allowing Washington’s partners and allies to broaden their engagement with Syria.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Bahrain on May 10 marked a significant milestone in Syrian-Gulf relations. During his meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in trade, civil aviation, energy, health, and education.

They also reviewed Syria’s ongoing efforts to preserve national unity, strengthen internal security, and re-engage with the international community in pursuit of political and economic support.

Bahrain reaffirmed its support for Syria’s sovereignty, stability, and reintegration into regional and international frameworks. Manama also expressed backing for efforts to lift international sanctions on Damascus.

Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani emphasized Syria’s readiness to expand economic and investment partnerships, describing Bahrain as an “active partner” in reconstruction and a valuable contributor to Syria’s recovery. He welcomed Bahraini initiatives aimed at promoting stability and development.