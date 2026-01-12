Syria Ready for a New Era of Investment with Egypt, Says President Sharaa

President Ahmad Al-Sharaa affirmed during his meeting in Damascus on Sunday evening, 11 January, with a delegation from the Egyptian Federation of Chambers of Commerce, that Syria is fully prepared to embark on a new phase of investment and reconstruction. He underscored the depth of relations between Damascus and Cairo and stressed the need to activate joint economic cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of both nations and their brotherly peoples.

At the outset of the meeting, President Al-Sharaa expressed profound appreciation for the Egyptian people’s humanitarian stance toward Syrian refugees. He noted that “the Egyptian people’s welcome of their Syrian brothers over the past years stemmed from genuine values and honorable positions, and Syrians in Egypt felt they were among their own families.”

The president emphasized that Syria and Egypt share integrated strategic interests. He noted that the strong alignment in the two countries’ political, economic, and security visions creates momentum for deeper mutual reliance and broader partnership, particularly after the lifting of sanctions on Syria and the opening of new avenues for regional investment. He called on Egyptian companies to be at the forefront of contributors to Syria’s reconstruction.

President Al-Sharaa also highlighted the significant progress Egypt has achieved under President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, especially in infrastructure, energy, and transportation. He expressed Syria’s desire to benefit from Egyptian experience and expertise in its upcoming rehabilitation and development projects.

He further stressed the importance of the Iraqi market for Syria and the need to build effective partnerships in industry and agriculture. He noted that regional cooperation among Syria, Egypt, and Iraq could lay the foundation for what he described as a “shared food basket” that would advance Arab economic integration.

The president pointed out that Syria’s future plans focus on major projects, including gas exploration along the Mediterranean coast, the development of the energy and railway sectors, and the establishment of supply routes linking Asia and Europe through Syrian territory. He emphasized the need for strategic international partnerships to draw on global expertise and accelerate implementation.

President Al-Sharaa concluded by affirming that the greatest investment in the coming phase is the positive spirit and the renewed sense of Arab public engagement with the Syrian cause. “The love of peoples for one another and their solidarity in the face of challenges,” he said, “constitute the true capital that is beyond price.”

On 5 January, Egypt signed two memoranda of understanding with Syria to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector. The first aims to supply natural gas to Syria through Egyptian infrastructure for electricity generation, while the second focuses on meeting Damascus’s needs for petroleum products.

Since 2011, Egypt has served as a “supportive environment for Syrian investment,” attracting thousands of Syrian industrialists and businesspeople who rebuilt their enterprises across vital sectors. According to figures from “Syrian Trade,” Egypt hosts around 30,000 Syrian investors who have established more than 16,300 companies, in addition to 7,000 factories and workshops, with investments amounting to billions of dollars. A further 1,403 new companies and institutions were registered in the first half of 2025 alone.

