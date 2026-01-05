Has the Transitional Justice Process Been Delayed?

Since the first days of the revolution, Syrians took to the streets in the name of justice – to end oppression and reclaim dignity. Those principles have remained the compass of the new Syrian state. Transitional justice is central to this course: it honours the revolution’s values, safeguards the rights of the martyrs and victims, and helps rebuild state and society on foundations that enable coexistence, stability, and genuine reconstruction.

Transitional justice is not an optional programme that can be postponed at will. It is a constitutional commitment that the state has embraced at every level, clearly reflected in the Constitutional Declaration. That commitment is not merely declaratory. It has been translated into practical steps, including the establishment of a national body for transitional justice and a dedicated framework for the missing persons file, alongside sustained work through the judiciary and the Ministry of Justice – two pillars of this national path.

Achievements and practical measures

A number of concrete measures have already been taken, most notably:

Advancing judicial reform and independence: serious progress has been made in restructuring the judiciary, strengthening its independence, and reorganising courts to ensure efficiency and continuity in judicial work.

Reintegrating defected judges: defected judges have been reintegrated under an organised legal framework, supporting the stability and effectiveness of the judicial apparatus.

Pursuing major violators: in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, hundreds of individuals implicated in serious violations have been pursued and referred to the judiciary.

Ending exceptional procedures and reversing arbitrary measures: the use of exceptional rulings and practices has been brought to an end. Hundreds of thousands of citizens have been rehabilitated, and millions of arbitrary measures from the past have been removed – reflecting an explicit commitment to rights protection.

Building the next generation of judges: enrolment has been opened through the Higher Institute of the Judiciary to train a professional and independent cadre, following the exclusion of judges implicated in breaches of judicial integrity and human rights violations.

Preparing legislative frameworks and preserving evidence: work is under way to prepare the appropriate legislative environment, while documenting and preserving unjust rulings issued by previous field courts – both to help clarify the fate of the missing and to support accountability.

Strengthening cooperation with civil society and international partners: cooperation has been enhanced with civil society actors, human rights organisations, and international bodies through working missions, training workshops, and the exchange of expertise and information, to ensure a coherent and effective transitional justice trajectory.

Following up on sensitive files: sensitive cases, including events in the coastal region and the investigative committee’s work on events in Suwayda, are being followed up, alongside the missing persons file, with emphasis on preserving evidence and documentation so that rights are not lost.

Addressing property and confiscation cases: specialised courts have been formed, and prior rulings are under review, to protect property rights and restore justice in the face of arbitrary confiscations.

Public engagement and procedural transparency: there is ongoing engagement with the public, including disclosure of procedural steps related to trials, to strengthen trust and transparency.

Together, these measures reflect a deliberate, gradual, legal, and institutional approach – one that strengthens confidence in national institutions and reassures citizens that rights will be protected, and that serious violations will be addressed under the law.

Correcting misconceptions

Debate around transitional justice is both understandable and necessary, particularly given the scale of pain endured by victims and the anxieties that remain widespread. Yet some of the public discussion is shaped by simplified assumptions and persistent stereotypes. It is important to state clearly: the purpose of transitional justice is not revenge, and it is not impunity. Its purpose is justice for all citizens, the restoration of trust in state institutions, the clarification of truth, the protection of victims’ rights, the preservation of national memory, and safeguards for future generations.

For that reason, questions about the pace and direction of transitional justice should be approached transparently – without imputing bad faith to any side, and without reducing a national process to a political slogan.

The Ministry’s practical commitment

As Minister of Justice, it is my responsibility to clarify that our aim has always been – and remains – to achieve justice, to redress victims, and to hold accountable all those involved in grave violations against the Syrian people. The measures outlined above are not aspirations; they are ongoing steps that express the state’s commitment to justice and the rule of law. They represent only part of the effort under way.

One of the recurring flaws in the current debate is the tendency to bind Syria to rigid, pre-packaged models of transitional justice, or to compare our case mechanically with other national experiences. Every context differs in its origins, dynamics, and outcomes. Insisting on ready-made templates can become an exercise in oversimplification. It may also, at times, conceal approaches that do not serve the public interest – particularly when they ignore the specificity of the Syrian case.

Syria’s transition is burdened by a vast legacy of violations, deep institutional erosion, and serious ongoing challenges. These include foreign interventions and the persistence of armed groups outside the law – groups that continue to reject legitimacy and rely on external backing. In such conditions, it is neither realistic nor responsible to speak as though a comprehensive transitional justice process can be completed overnight.

A full extension of state authority and the rule of law requires time and cumulative work. Progress remains constrained as long as key obstacles persist. We must also recall the extensive international discussions over the past year regarding sanctions relief, without the emergence of genuine, sustained international support capable of securing the resources and information required for reconstruction, for compensation mechanisms, and for truth-seeking efforts.

The moral dimension of transitional justice

What is being pursued today is not merely a legal or administrative exercise. It reflects the moral victory of the Syrian revolution in rebuilding a state rooted in rights, fairness, and justice – far from both revenge and impunity. It is a balanced course aimed at achieving lasting stability.

For this reason, the role of elites, stakeholders, and public voices is not to inflame anxieties or to push institutions into rushed steps that may undermine independence. The duty is to illuminate the path, support institutions, and help society understand the requirements of justice. Justice has its own legal and rights-based conditions. It requires tools, safeguards, and success factors that must be built and consolidated.

Our task, therefore, is to strengthen hope and confidence. Just as Syrians prevailed in the struggle to end the old regime, we can prevail in the struggle for reconstruction, for justice, and for unity. With awareness, persistence, trust, cooperation, and transparency, we enter 2026 certain that the halls of justice will expand – and that their work will become increasingly visible as the foundational and preparatory phase is completed. From there, we will proceed with greater strength and steadfastness.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.