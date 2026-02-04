Human Rights Watch: Syria’s Justice Efforts “Selective,” Lack Transparency in New Report

The Syrian government has made “nascent steps” toward justice and accountability for past crimes but its efforts remain “insufficient, selective, and lacking in transparency,” according to the Human Rights Watch (HRW) World Report 2026.

The report acknowledges that authorities in Damascus established new bodies in 2025 focused on transitional justice and the fate of thousands of missing persons, and committed to investigating identity-based violence that occurred in March and July of last year. However, it criticizes the government for providing “little transparency regarding the role of senior officials and leadership” in those events.

“The government’s stated prioritization of justice is a step, but these efforts cannot be selective or one-sided,” said Adam Coogle, HRW’s Deputy Middle East Director. He emphasized that a genuine transition to a rights-respecting era in Syria requires “ensuring comprehensive accountability for abuses committed by all parties” and scrutinizing “institutional responsibility,” not just individual crimes.

The 529-page global review noted a constitutional declaration in March 2025 affirming judicial independence. It also recorded official meetings with civil society on accountability issues and the inclusion of justice experts in national committees. Nonetheless, HRW stressed the government must clarify how victims and stakeholders will be meaningfully engaged in these processes.

Despite the lifting of long-term U.S. and E.U. sanctions in 2025—a move HRW described as crucial for improving socio-economic rights—the report highlighted a dire humanitarian reality. It states that over 90% of Syrians still live in poverty, with more than half struggling to access sufficient food.

The report concluded with a series of recommendations for Syria’s leadership, urging it to enshrine fundamental rights in new legislation and institutions, join the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court to grant it jurisdiction over past crimes, enhance cooperation with international accountability mechanisms, and enact security sector reforms. These reforms, HRW argues, must include removing rights violators from the ranks of security forces and imposing clear command structures.

