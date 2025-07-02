Syria and French Firm Finalize Deal to Rehabilitate War-Damaged Bridges

The Director of Land Transport at Syria’s Ministry of Transport, Engineer Ali Asber, has revealed new details about a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Syrian government and the French company Matière to rehabilitate key bridges across the country.

Speaking in a televised interview on Syrian state media, Asber said the agreement, originally signed in 2023, aims to rehabilitate 37 strategic bridges across multiple Syrian provinces. The project is supported by international grant funding and is being carried out under a comprehensive development plan that prioritizes infrastructure essential to economic recovery.

Expanded Scope and Strategic Prioritization

According to Asber, a series of follow-up meetings with the French side led to amendments in the agreement, including an increase in the number of bridges covered and improvements in how priorities are determined—based on each bridge’s strategic importance and service necessity.

Implementation of the project involves several stages, starting with technical studies and moving toward securing financial resources. Asber emphasized that international cooperation remains vital to Syria’s broader reconstruction efforts.

85 Bridges Destroyed, 45 Still in Urgent Need of Repair

Asber estimated that 85 strategic bridges have been destroyed during the years of war, with 40 already repaired through previous projects. The remaining 45 require urgent intervention, 37 of which are now included in the Syrian-French rehabilitation deal.

“These bridges are not just infrastructure—they are catalysts for economic and social development,” Asber noted. “Their restoration will directly enhance living conditions, particularly in areas where vital transport networks were severely damaged.”

French Company to Begin Work Soon

On June 30, the General Establishment for Road Transport held a meeting in Damascus with representatives from Matière to activate the MoU and turn the framework agreement into concrete steps. According to the official news agency SANA, the meeting focused on prioritizing bridges for repair, while taking available financial capacities into account.

The parties agreed to expand the initial list of 32 bridges covered in the 2023 agreement by adding five more, bringing the total to 37. They also began preparing technical assessments and cost estimates while working to secure the necessary funding to ensure swift implementation.

Khodr Fattoum, acting head of the Road Transport Establishment, stated that the Syrian government remains open to cooperation with any international partners interested in supporting the rehabilitation of Syria’s central road network, highlighting the sector’s role in economic and social recovery.

For his part, Philippe Matière, director of the French firm, reaffirmed his company’s full commitment to the agreement and its readiness to begin rehabilitation work promptly. He stressed the project’s importance in restoring Syria’s transportation infrastructure.

War’s Toll on Syria’s Transport Network

Syria’s transport sector has suffered extensive damage during more than a decade of conflict, particularly due to airstrikes and systematic destruction of bridges and highways under the now-defunct Assad regime. The current government has identified restoring transportation infrastructure as a key component of its national reconstruction and economic recovery strategy.