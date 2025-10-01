Sharaa Discusses with Syrian Business Delegation in China Ways to Support the National Economy

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has met with a delegation of Syrian businessmen residing in China to discuss strategies for supporting the national economy and the contribution of skilled Syrians abroad to these efforts.

According to the Syrian Presidency, Sharaa received the delegation at the People’s Palace on Tuesday. The meeting focused on leveraging the expertise and capabilities of Syrians living overseas by linking their skills to national development projects.

The presidency also underscored the pivotal role of Syrian business leaders in reinforcing the national economy through investment and collaboration.

Sharaa Meets Global Business Leaders to Discuss Investment Opportunities in Syria

Just days earlier, President Sharaa met with a group of international businessmen, investors, and representatives of American and global companies during a roundtable session organised by the American Chamber of Commerce. The event was held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to the state-run Syrian news agency SANA, the discussions centred on available investment opportunities in Syria and the country’s promising economic potential to drive sustainable development across various sectors.

Participants included representatives from a wide array of leading multinational companies, among them Abbott, Apco, Baker Hughes, Bechtel, BGR Group, BHFS, Caterpillar, Chevron, Citi, DLA Piper, GardaWorld Federal, GE Healthcare, GE Vernova, Google, HKN Energy, Hunt Oil, Illumina, IBR Energy Group, and Controlmatic Technologies.

Other companies represented included Mastercard, Microsoft, Motorola Solutions, Navid International, Numis Group, Procter & Gamble, Parsons, PepsiCo, Phosphorus Cybersecurity, ServiceNow, Shell, Siemens Healthineers, Sunrise Foods International, Boeing, TotalEnergies, Uber, UG Solutions, Vantiv, Variag, and Visa.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.