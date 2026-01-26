Ministry of Education Issues Executive Instructions for Teaching the Kurdish Language

On January 26, 2026, Minister of Education Muhammad Abdul Rahman Turku issued Executive Instruction No. 943, implementing the provisions of Presidential Decree No. 13 for the year 2026 concerning the organization of the Ministry’s work. The instruction seeks to translate the decree into practical measures that guarantee equitable education for all Syrian children.

The Minister explained that the new instructions emphasize adherence to the principles of equal opportunity and respect for Syria’s cultural and civilizational diversity, within a framework that reinforces a unified national identity. The measures include developing Kurdish-language curricula in accordance with approved educational standards, securing and training qualified teaching staff, and adjusting study plans to align with the national education strategy.

The instructions also outline the mechanism for selecting schools where Kurdish will be taught, focusing on areas with a significant Kurdish population. The directive establishes a permanent central committee—chaired by the Minister—to oversee implementation, address technical or logistical challenges, and ensure the smooth functioning of the educational process.

Turku affirmed that this step reflects the Ministry’s commitment to comprehensive and fair education for every Syrian child, and to strengthening the values of citizenship and belonging in a way that enriches the fabric of Syrian society.

The Ministry had previously announced the immediate launch of work to prepare the necessary executive instructions and regulatory framework for implementing Presidential Decree No. 13 of 2026, issued by President Ahmad al-Shara. The decree recognizes Kurdish as a national language and authorizes its teaching in public schools.

An official Ministry statement described the move as a practical expression of the national orientation toward promoting equal citizenship and safeguarding the cultural and linguistic rights of Kurdish citizens as an integral component of Syrian society.

The statement added that work is underway to finalize all regulatory and educational requirements, ensuring a balanced implementation that adheres to core educational principles and approved academic standards.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.