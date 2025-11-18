Memorandum of Understanding between the Syrian General Petroleum Corporation and an American Company

In a ceremony held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and attended by His Excellency Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, the Syrian General Petroleum Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the American company ConocoPhillips, according to official sources.

The agreement aims to expand cooperation in the exploration and development of natural gas fields, while promoting the exchange of technical expertise and advancing programmes of technological collaboration to strengthen and enhance production operations.

In a related development, the port of Banias recently received the vessel PETALIDI from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, carrying approximately ninety thousand tonnes of crude oil.

Mr Mazen Alloush, Director of Public Relations at the General Authority for Land and Maritime Ports, stated that this shipment is part of a continuous effort to meet the country’s energy needs and maintain the steady operation of national refineries. He confirmed that specialised technical teams have begun unloading the cargo in strict adherence to technical and environmental safety standards, ahead of transporting the material to the Banias refinery. These measures are intended to support the stable supply of petroleum derivatives to the domestic market and sustain the consistent performance of the sector.

Mr Alloush also noted that the shipment forms a key component of a broader strategy aimed at securing long-term energy supplies, improving logistics and import coordination, and addressing current economic challenges.

As part of wider diplomatic initiatives in the energy sector, Minister of Energy Mohammed al-Bashir received His Excellency the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Damascus, Mr Sufyan Salman al-Qudah, who was accompanied by an official delegation. The meeting explored ways to advance joint efforts in electricity and natural gas, with the aim of opening new avenues for cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions focused on enhancing technical collaboration and drawing on mutual expertise in the development of bilateral projects in the period ahead. These talks are in line with regional goals to strengthen energy security and modernise infrastructure. The meeting reflects the Ministry of Energy’s firm commitment to broadening international partnerships, supporting Syria’s energy systems and ensuring their ongoing resilience and readiness.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.