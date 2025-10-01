Dual Press Cards in Syria: Media Regulation or Double Censorship?

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on 8 December 2024, Syria’s media sector has entered a new phase of restructuring, marked by the introduction of two parallel press cards—one issued by the Ministry of Information, the other by the Syrian Journalists’ Union.

In mid-January 2025, the Ministry of Information announced the opening of applications for its press card, stating that its aim is to “facilitate journalists’ work and support their mission in serving society.” Applicants must submit accurate personal information and proof of professional credentials. The card, which incorporates advanced security features, is valid for one year and costs no more than five US dollars.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Journalists’ Union—restructured in February 2025—launched its own union membership card. Applicants must be Syrian nationals, have a minimum of three years’ professional experience, and hold at least a high school diploma. The card costs 250,000 Syrian pounds for public sector workers and 350,000 pounds for those in the private sector, with applications available online or through union offices in various governorates.

Observers have questioned the rationale behind issuing two separate cards. Is the objective to improve and regulate the media environment, or to impose dual oversight on journalists? Currently, media professionals must choose between the Ministry’s card, which is a legal requirement conferring official recognition, and the Union’s card, which offers professional privileges and access to union benefits.

Officials from both institutions have stressed the distinct nature of their cards. The Ministry describes its card as “official and regulatory”, while the Union refers to its card as a “union identity”. Nonetheless, the existence of two regulatory bodies may complicate the media landscape rather than streamline it.

Amid continuing uncertainty about the future of this dual-card system, Syrian journalists face mounting challenges—from bureaucratic red tape and financial burdens to concerns over professional autonomy and access to information. The key question remains: is Syria genuinely moving towards professional media regulation, or entrenching additional layers of complexity and political control?

