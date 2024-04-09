Coordinated by Lebanese-Syrian: Syrians Responsible for Abduction and Killing of Pascal Suleiman Arrested

The Lebanese Intelligence Directorate, in collaboration with Syrian authorities, successfully apprehended the three Syrian individuals accountable for the abduction and subsequent demise of Pascal Suleiman, the Lebanese Forces coordinator for the Jbeil district.

Confirmation from the Lebanese Army Command validates the detainment of the aforementioned Syrians, along with the majority of their accomplices involved in the illicit operation. Suleiman’s stolen vehicle, found within Syrian territory, was also recovered by the Lebanese Intelligence Directorate.

As per Lebanese army sources, efforts are underway to collaborate with Syrian authorities for the repatriation of Suleiman’s remains. Investigations are being diligently pursued under the auspices of the Public Prosecution of Cassation.

The operational synergy between the Lebanese Army’s Intelligence Directorate and Syrian counterparts led to the capture of the three suspects in a border region shared by Syria and Lebanon.

Regarding the sequence of events, Lebanese media outlets disclosed that surveillance footage captured Suleiman’s vehicle in Tartej – Jbeil, en route to Batroun, moments before the abduction occurred at an intersection linking Lahfd, Mayfouk, and Haqel road. The perpetrators, armed and travelling in a white Subaru, intercepted Suleiman’s vehicle.

Investigative findings unveiled that Suleiman met his demise during an attempted carjacking in the Jbeil area. His body was subsequently transported to Syria by the perpetrators.

The office of Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati vehemently condemned the kidnapping and demise of Pascal Suleiman, extending condolences on behalf of his family and the Lebanese Forces party. Mikati urged restraint and cautioned against succumbing to hearsay and emotions amidst these challenging circumstances.

The abduction of Pascal Suleiman, the Lebanese Forces coordinator for the Jbeil district, while returning from a condolence visit in al-Kharba on Sunday evening, triggered nationwide outrage. Demonstrations condemning the incident erupted, prompting the Lebanese Forces party to call for calm and disperse its supporters.

In solidarity with Suleiman and to demand his safe return, most establishments, schools, and shops in Byblos remained closed on Tuesday, following the call by the Lebanese Forces and the Union of Municipalities of Byblos.

Suleiman’s abduction occurred on Sunday, with his discarded phone later recovered in Thoum Batrounieh. Surveillance footage captured his vehicle heading towards Batroun in Jbeil before midnight. Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces party, convened at the party’s Mastita center in Byblos to denounce the kidnapping, rallying support and solidarity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.