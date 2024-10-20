CBS Suffers from Severe Staff Shortage: From 601 Employees in 2009 to Just 281

Dr. Adnan Humaidan, Director of the Central Bureau of Statistics, has confirmed that while the Bureau continues its efforts to improve operations and expand its surveys, a severe shortage of human resources remains a significant challenge. The emigration of many skilled professionals and experts has led to a drastic reduction in staff, from 601 employees in 2009 to only 281 currently spread across various departments, which has negatively impacted workflow.

Despite these difficulties, Humaidan praised the exceptional efforts of the current staff to cover the shortage. He highlighted the importance of recruiting university students, particularly those in economics and sociology, as well as graduate students, to help bridge the gap. He also emphasized the need to attract individuals from other ministries and directorates to work within their areas of specialization.

Humaidan pointed to a notable shift in the Bureau’s work, especially with the transition from paper to electronic surveys, which has accelerated the completion of most planned surveys, including those outlined in the Bureau’s annual plan. However, he stressed the urgent need for highly qualified personnel, particularly in fields such as computer engineering, programming, statistics, and economics.

He also expressed concern over the lack of job opportunities for statisticians, despite the critical demand for them, especially in statistics departments within Syrian universities and faculties of economics. This disconnect, Humaidan noted, remains a significant issue that must be addressed to improve the future of the country’s statistical workforce.

