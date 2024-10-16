Budget Didn’t Seriously Address Poverty, Food Insecurity & Unemployment

A prominent economic researcher and university professor recently presented a preliminary overview of the draft general budget for 2025. Dr. Mounir al-Hamash told Al-Mashhad that the total appropriations in the current budget amount to 52,600 billion Syrian pounds, reflecting a 28 percent increase compared to the previous year. This budget allocates 70 percent for current spending and 30 percent for investment spending, a shift from last year’s distribution of 75 percent for current spending and 25 percent for investment.

Dr. Hamash attributes the high figures in the draft budget to inflation and the devaluation of the national currency. He argues that the budget should analyze these factors and aim to address inflation, asserting that it lacks a scientific analysis of the projected deficit.

Furthermore, Hamash critiques the Prime Minister’s emphasis on the private sector and full government support, noting the need for reform and support for the public sector and its institutions to find solutions for the national economy.

He raises concerns regarding the budget’s failure to adequately address poverty and food insecurity, with many citizens living below the poverty line and facing threats to their food security. Additionally, he points out that the current budget does not offer proposals to tackle unemployment, housing issues, or the mechanism for facilitating the return of refugees to their homes.

