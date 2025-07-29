Abduction of Women in Syria Continues Amid Official Denial

Despite extensive reporting by Reuters, the United Nations, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, and Amnesty International, Syrian authorities continue to categorically deny the ongoing abduction of women in the country’s coastal regions. This report examines the persistent issue, recounting victims’ experiences and exposing the stark disparity between international documentation and the Syrian government’s official narrative.

A Case Study: Layan’s Ordeal

In a small village in Tartous, a mother was stunned when her 20-year-old daughter, Layan (a pseudonym), returned home after two months missing—cloaked in a black niqab. Layan described a harrowing ordeal: “They were going to sell me to an emir for $30,000.” Her release followed viral videos posted by her mother on social media, pleading for information about her daughter’s fate. Layan’s case had already been referenced in a prior investigation entitled, Who is Abducting Alawite Women in Broad Daylight?

Layan was abducted at midday near her home by four masked men as she walked to a local shop. Blindfolded and driven for approximately three hours, she was eventually confined in a basement with four rooms. During her first five days, she was held adjacent to her captors, overhearing discussions of selling her to an emir in Idlib. One captor’s objection to her release complicated her fate further. She later found herself isolated, receiving sparse supplies to cook with a small gas stove. The door to the outside remained locked.

Ten days after a second video appeal by her mother, Layan was returned home. She wore a niqab to conceal her identity during the journey, with her captor claiming she was his wife to avoid suspicion at checkpoints.

A Broader Crisis

These abductions are far from isolated. They form part of a broader trend impacting Alawite women across Latakia, Homs, Hama, and Tartous—regions predominantly inhabited by Alawite communities. Victims include girls as young as 15 and mothers up to 36 years old, ranging from students to married women. Many are abducted in broad daylight or disappear under mysterious circumstances. Some have returned; others have been forcibly married or remain missing. New cases continue to surface regularly.

International reports have meticulously documented this crisis. A Reuters investigation highlighted numerous cases, while Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, chair of the UN commission of inquiry, reported six verified incidents—two with unresolved fates. A separate UN report recorded 38 abductions, identifying patterns of gender-based violence, threats, forced child marriages, and a striking lack of response from Syria’s interim authorities. Amnesty International recently condemned the Syrian government for failing to address these crimes or prevent human trafficking and forced marriages. In eight cases where families filed police reports, fresh evidence was disregarded. In two, authorities blamed the families themselves.

Official Denial

The Syrian government maintains absolute denial. Ans Airout, a member of the Civil Peace Committee, swore repeatedly on national television that “no abductions of women have occurred,” invoking divine witness. During a press conference by the so-called “Fact-Finding Committee on Coastal Events,” officials insisted they had received no complaints—neither written nor verbal.

This official stance starkly contradicts the mounting evidence and testimonies from families who say they filed complaints with public security branches in Latakia and Tartous, only to be dismissed—or, in some cases, threatened.

Extortion and Coerced Narratives

Families of abducted women frequently face intimidation, extortion, and pressure to remain silent. In Layan’s case, her mother’s public appeals were key to securing her release. However, many families withdraw from public discourse once their daughters return, fearing reprisal.

One man, whose wife was abducted, lamented: “I wish we’d die; I have nothing left to say.” In another case, Maya, a 15-year-old from Latakia, was held for two months. Her family received threatening messages and images showing bruises on her face. Following a public plea, a video emerged of Maya in a white hijab, claiming she intended to marry a minor—an act illegal under Syrian law, which sets the minimum marriage age at 18 for boys and 17 for girls.

Human rights activist Hashem, who documented 34 of 75 cases, revealed that Maya’s family paid $30,000 to secure her release, selling possessions to raise the funds. The narrative later shifted, suggesting Maya had eloped—a transformation that smacks of coercion and raises further doubts about official credibility.

Continued Inaction and Fear

Human rights activist Inana Barakat, who has tracked abductions since January 2025, has recorded approximately 70 cases. Some were resolved through ransom payments; others remain unresolved. Barakat has repeatedly called for independent international investigations, free from government interference, to ensure justice and protect victims.

She criticises the authorities for their failure to act seriously, noting that many complaints are ignored, and that families are frequently intimidated. Security reports often list perpetrators using vague aliases like “Abu Fulan,” concealing their identities and perpetuating impunity.

“We do not trust a government that denies abductions with oaths,” Barakat stated, condemning the regime’s tendency to reframe victims as perpetrators—a tactic reminiscent of earlier authoritarian strategies.

The abduction of Alawite women in Syria’s coastal regions remains an urgent human rights crisis. Official denials, insufficient investigations, and systemic intimidation underscore a pattern of impunity. While international organisations continue to report and condemn these violations, the Syrian government’s refusal to acknowledge the issue sustains a climate of fear and lawlessness. Independent inquiries and stronger international action are vital to holding perpetrators accountable and safeguarding vulnerable communities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.