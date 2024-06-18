A Cultural Forum for Women in Azaz: Space to Study and Communicate

The Women’s Cultural Forum was recently inaugurated in Azaz city, located in the northern countryside of Aleppo. It offers a space for women to engage in diverse recreational activities, provides university students with a conducive environment for studying, and facilitates access to books, magazines, and the exchange of experiences among women.

Additionally, the forum hosts workshops, cultural events, and training sessions aimed at personal and professional development, as well as initiatives to raise awareness among women, as stated on the forum’s Facebook page.

Quiet environment

Nisreen Nassif, supervisor of the cultural forum, shared with Enab Baladi that its primary goal is to culturally and socially empower women while offering a safe space that respects regional customs and traditions.

She elaborated that the center caters specifically to university students by providing a quiet and conducive environment for studying. This includes a dedicated room equipped with a vast library of books and scientific references, as well as computers for research and study. The center also features a hall for hosting training sessions and seminars.

The initiative to establish the Women’s Cultural Center stemmed from Nassif’s observation of the challenges faced by university students, such as long commutes and financial exploitation due to the area’s high population density. Many are compelled to reside in shared accommodations that do not offer suitable study conditions.

Regarding fees, Nassif mentioned that all services are offered at a nominal cost, nearly free of charge, not exceeding 25 Turkish liras. This fee includes a coffee break with a variety of hot and cold beverages.

She emphasized that these fees are modest considering the extensive services provided, covering operational expenses and providing income for female staff. Nassif noted that the center operates as personal property, which enables keeping fees low.

To communicate and study

Enab Baladi interviewed visitors at the forum to gather their feedback and experiences. Heba Allam expressed her admiration for the forum’s organization and services, highlighting the wide array of books available and describing the atmosphere as comfortable and safe.

Heba mentioned her recent participation in women’s sessions at the forum, which provided her with opportunities to connect and engage with other women. She emphasized the forum’s role in advancing women’s empowerment and contributing to the development of a fair and balanced society.

Mariam Yassin, an economics student at the Free University of Aleppo, shared that the forum offers her a conducive environment for study and research, which she finds lacking in her university dormitory. She noted the nominal fee of 25 Turkish liras per day, which allowed her to access necessary resources such as books and computers without financial burden.

Mariam highlighted the practical benefits of the low-cost services, noting that she was able to prepare a seminar efficiently due to the resources available at the forum. She also attended various training sessions, including a recent one on “Exam Anxiety,” which she found informative and inspiring, prompting her interest in attending more future sessions hosted by the forum.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.