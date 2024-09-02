Civilians Wounded After Regime Targets a Popular Market in Kafr Nouran, Aleppo

Activists and civilian observatories in northwestern Syria reported that Assad’s militias resumed using drones to bombard residential homes in the western countryside of Aleppo on Monday. The attacks resulted in six civilian injuries, including children, some of whom sustained serious injuries. The White Helmets reported that the shelling, which involved several FPV suicide drones, targeted a popular market in the town of Kafr Nouran.

Just a few days earlier, a similar attack in the western countryside of Aleppo by regime forces involved ten suicide drones, injuring a child and causing damage to several houses and civilian vehicles. According to the White Helmets, a suicide drone targeted two adjacent homes in Kafr Nouran, injuring a child and causing significant destruction.

The recent surge in suicide drone attacks has led to substantial damage to civilian homes, properties, and vehicles, as these drones increasingly penetrate populated areas. The attacks occur almost daily, primarily targeting areas in northwestern Syria near the contact lines in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo, as well as the al-Ghab plain in the northwestern Hama countryside. Most targets include cars or motorcycles.

